“This is your chance to make a difference in someone’s life, and like I said, you’ve got until noon to meet us at the Chick-fil-A in Calhoun,” said Penny into a recording app on her phone, which minutes later was put on the radio.
Penny, who just goes by her first name, is a radio show host for Atlanta’s Christian radio station The Fish, on 104.7, hosting night segments six days a week. She and her husband, Rich, were both at the Chick-fil-A off Ga. 53 Saturday morning with other representatives from the station.
Though this was the first time The Fish came to Calhoun, Penny along with the marketing assistants fit right in, talking to guests, recording quick segments for the air, and promoting their Christmas Wish project. This annual project is one way that the radio show hosts try to facilitate community building during the holiday season.
Christmas Wish works by having listeners submit a story about a friend, family member, co-worker or neighbor that they believe needs help during the holiday season, according to Penny. The station staff reviews the ‘wishes’ and then shares them with listeners or at station events like this Saturday’s event at Chick-fil-A. People who stop by wanting to grant a wish can select a wish or story that they want to give money to.
“They say you don’t find the wish, the wish finds you,” Penny said. “The wish might touch their heart and they’ll reach out and make a difference to someone else because that’s what Christmas is all about.”
She and her husband have been working for the Fish for the past seven years, with her being the creative voice listeners normally hear and Rich dealing with the “left-brain” technical tasks. The couple, who met at their college radio station, also creates segments for Keep the Faith, another radio show that airs encouraging conversations, or as they call them “faith stories.”
Chris Hayes, the marketing manager for the Calhoun Chick-fil-A, said his staff was excited to have The Fish at their store, especially since this was the first time they could get them to come to the area.
“They’re recording from our store and they have iPads set up where people can come through and read through different wishes and maybe even buy gifts for different families,” Hayes said. “They’ve got giveaways, they’ve got a prize wheel and Santa’s here.”
Penny, who has worked with countless Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Atlanta area, had only kind things to say about the franchise’s staff members, managers and operators.
“They’re sweethearts, they’re kind and nice, and they’re just as excited about it as we are because they know it’s a chance to help people here and give back to the community,” Penny said.
Penny and Rich are going to be traveling around the state for the remainder of the month to encourage participation in the Christmas Wish, as are other Fish hosts. Readers and listeners in Calhoun are still able to buy a wish for submitted families to the Fish, and may even be able to identify nominees in the local area. To grant a wish or find the list of wishes, visit thefishatlanta.com/christmaswish.