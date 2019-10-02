Atlanta Gas Light donates to United Way of Gordon County

Atlanta Gas Light presented the United Way of Gordon County with a $1,000 check recently. Pictured are, from left, Tim O’Dea, operations supervisor of the Rome Service Center; Jennifer Latour, executive director of the United Way of Gordon County; Bekah Kirby, director of Community Relations and Accounting for the United Way of Gordon County; and Paul Leath, regional director of CGC and AGLC.

 Contributed

Atlanta Gas Light presented the United Way of Gordon County with a $1,000 check recently. Pictured are, from left, Tim O’Dea, operations supervisor of the Rome Service Center; Jennifer Latour, executive director of the United Way of Gordon County; Bekah Kirby, director of Community Relations and Accounting for the United Way of Gordon County; and Paul Leath, regional director of CGC and AGLC.

Recommended for you