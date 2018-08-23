DALTON, Ga. – Hamilton Health Care System recently presented the Heart of Hamilton Award to associates for acts that exceeded performance expectations.
Recipients were Midge Gibson, Case Management clinical manager; Barbara Warner, Surgical Services patient representative; Darwyn Lawson, Biomedical Services; Gay Ann Talley, Guest and Volunteer Services supervisor; Nina Cole, Accreditation/Medical Staff Services credentialing analyst; Anna Klinehoffer, LPN, Diabetes and Endocrinology Center; and Sherry Palmer, Diabetes and Endocrinology Center administrative assistant.
The Heart of Hamilton Award is provided as a way to recognize Hamilton associates or volunteers for actions that truly demonstrate the “Heart of Hamilton” (serving with compassion through professionalism, respect, integrity, diligence and excellence).
Hamilton associates and volunteers can be nominated for the Heart of Hamilton Award at hamiltonhealth.com/heartofhamilton or at one the recognition boxes located around the system.
“It’s an honor to work with associates like these,” said Jason Hopkins, Human Resources director. “They truly have a heart for service.”