AdventHealth Group is pleased to announce that Asia Deslattes, NP-C, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Owasa.
Deslattes joins Joseph Johnson, MD; Robert Lester, MD; Julia Rittenhouse, MD; Chris Yamamoto, MD; and Rhonda Gilbert, FNP-C, at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Owasa, which offers a wide range of medical services for the entire family. Serving the Calhoun and Gordon County community since 1980, the clinicians carefully listen to patients and provide thorough exams and offer solutions to make sure you stay at your best. The practice also helps patients prevent or manage medical issues, including diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and many other conditions that need close monitoring.
Deslattes worked as a registered nurse for six years in AdventHealth Gordon’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before becoming a certified nurse practitioner. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Kennesaw State University. She completed her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
To schedule an appointment, please call 706-625-0333.