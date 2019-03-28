On Wednesday, the Ashworth Warriors defeated the Darlington Tigers 13-6. The Warriors improve to 2-6 on the season.
Braxton Carnes and Skyler Hill led the way for the Warriors, each going 4-4. Carnes collected an inside-the-park home run, a double, two singles and four RBIs. Hill recorded a double, three singles and three RBIs.
On the mound, Kayden Murray earned the victory for the Warriors, going three innings surrendering five hits and three earned runs. He also notched four strikeouts.
The Warriors remain at home and face Armuchee on Friday, with five games remaining on the regular-season schedule.