When Vicky Chen entered into a design contest this year, she didn’t expect to win anything. But during homeroom a couple of weeks ago, her art teacher came in and told her she was awarded with honorable mention – and it made Chen’s day.
Chen, a seventh-grader at Ashworth Middle School, received honorable mention in the 2019 Manufacturing Appreciation Week (MAW) student design contest in the sixth through eighth grade category. This is the 25th year celebrating Manufacturing Appreciation Week in Georgia.
Students from around the state submitted design entries this year with one central theme — they had to focus on Georgia manufacturers and their products. Chen represented Ashworth Middle School and Georgia Northwestern Technical College with her entry.
“I always loved drawing when I was little so I was really excited to practice with this contest,” Chen said following being recognized.
Looking for inspiration, Chen looked at the designs that had won past years’ contests, and tried to personalize a specific idea she had found. She said she was encouraged by the artwork of a past competitor, and wanted to apply that design to Calhoun, making it her own.
“I wanted to show everybody why manufacturing was such a big part of Georgia,” Chen said. “It’s really important to us. Without them we might not even be able to get our food and all that.”
Her design incorporates manufacturing companies such as Kia, Caterpillar Inc., Coca Cola and Walmart, and aims to convey their importance to Georgia, both on a local and a state level.
The Governor’s Awards Luncheon is the highlight of MAW, co-hosted this year by the Technical College System of Georgia and the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
Gov. Brian Kemp, who was the key speaker for the luncheon, commented that nearly 9,802 manufacturing facilities are located in Georgia, providing 406,602 jobs and generating more than $22.7 billion in wages for Georgia’s citizens. He noted manufacturing contributed more than $61 billion to the state’s economy last year, according to a press release from GNTC following the luncheon.
While Chen wasn’t able to attend the luncheon where Kemp announced winners, she said she loved being a part of the competition.
“I really enjoyed it,” Chen said of participating in the contest, even though the luncheon was not a part of her experience. “It was a moment in my life I will never forget.”
Chen’s art teacher, Kate Johnson, told her about the contest, and had confidence that Chen would make an excellent design.
“She’s very good with graphic design and she has a natural talent,” Johnson said. “She’s also so driven. If there’s a contest or something, she does it exactly how they say and she turns it in on time.”
Johnson, who hopes Chen continues to enter into art contests, said the MAW competition was a great opportunity for students get their work out in the public sector, but also to learn how manufacturing influences local communities.
Chen has been a student in Johnson’s class for the past two years and the seventh grader said she has been influenced by what she’s learned from Johnson thus far. Though she’s never been in art classes apart from school, she is interested in continuing to practice and develop her skills as an artist.
Part of her talent is self-taught, Chen said, and painting is her favorite medium. Over time, Chen commented, she’s grown more confident in her artistic abilities, and foresees art being an important part of her future.
“I actually want to become at least an art teacher,” Chen said. “Mrs. Johnson’s class is my favorite part of the day.”
Chen said she plans to enter this contest throughout the next few years, and wants to participate in more art competitions as she hones her abilities.