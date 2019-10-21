Ashworth Middle School recognized Students of the Month on last week. Students and their families enjoyed a hot breakfast during the reception.
AMS Guidance Counselor Anna Stutts, Principal Scott McClanahan and Assistant Principal Mrs. Marilark Murray, along with the AMS faculty, gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of the students who have exhibited exceptional academic, leadership and citizenship excellence during the past month at school.
Students who were recognized are as follows:
- Laiba Arif
- Mirtha Ramirez
- Trinity Sisk
- Arthuro Rubio
- Jonathan Escogido-Garcia
- Carolina Teoba-Organista
- Mildre Perez
- Cesar Centeno
- Yoselin Alvarez-Lugo
- Ashley Garcia-Arias
- Will Psenicka
- Yostin Garcia Melchor
- Joshua Bridges (not pictured)