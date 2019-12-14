Ashworth Middle School recognized Students of the Month on Friday. Students and their families enjoyed a hot breakfast during the reception. AMS Guidance Counselor Anna Stutts, Assistant Principal Danny Lowrance and Assistant Principal Marilark Murray, along with the AMS faculty, gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these fine students who have exhibited exceptional academic, leadership, and citizenship excellence during the past month at school.
Students who were recognized included, front row, from left Shaylea Whitlock, Tristan Zufelt, Riley McEntire and Blake Poarch, and back row, from left, Jazmine House, Oliver Arteaga, Hayden Hyde, Claudia Rodriguez, Cristofer Morales and Trent Fuller.