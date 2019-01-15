Ashworth Middle's Students of the Month

Ashworth Middle School recognized Students of the Month on Friday. Students and their families enjoyed a hot breakfast during the reception.
School Guidance Counselor Anna Stutts and Principal Scott McClanahan, along with the AMS faculty, gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these fine students who have exhibited exceptional academic, leadership and citizenship excellence during the past month at school.
Students who were recognized are as follows:
Alicia DelaCruz
Krystal Fuentes
Alex Garcia
Catherine Hughes
Madsynn Jones
Antonio Lopez
Ebony Pinckney
Jim Traylor
Robbie Young