Ashworth Middle's Students of the Month

Ashworth Middle School's Students of the Month are Alex Garcia (front row, from left), Jim Traylor, Alicia DelaCruz, Krystal Fuentes (back row, from left), Antonio Lopez, Ebony Pinckney, Robbie Young, Catherine Hughes and Madsynn Jones. / Contributed

Ashworth Middle School recognized Students of the Month on Friday. Students and their families enjoyed a hot breakfast during the reception.

School Guidance Counselor Anna Stutts and Principal Scott McClanahan, along with the AMS faculty, gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these fine students who have exhibited exceptional academic, leadership and citizenship excellence during the past month at school.

