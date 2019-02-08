Ashworth Middle School recently recognized Students of the Month on Friday.
Students and their families enjoyed a hot breakfast during the reception. AMS Guidance Counselor Anna Stutts, Principal Scott McClanahan and Assistant Principal Marilark Murray, along with the AMS faculty, gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these fine students who have exhibited exceptional academic, leadership and citizenship excellence during the past month at school.
Students who were recognized are as follows:
Yaquelin Alvarez-Lugo
Haley Burnett
Cheyenne Dixon
Tayib Evans
Hunter German
Seth Haygood
Julia Jiminez
Dawson Ledford
Harlie Milian
LJ Nicholson
Carlos Nunez
Anslee O’Mahony
Kaylee Shook
Harley Sosebee
David Weber
Brooklyn Zufelt