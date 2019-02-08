Ashworth Middle School's Students of the Month

Pictured are Ashworth Middle School's Students of the Month: Dawson Ledford (front row, from left), Harlie Milian, Brooklyn Zufelt, Julia Jiminez, Haley Burnett, Carlos Nunez, Harley Sosebee (back row, from left), Tayib Evans, Seth Haygood, David Weber, LJ Nicholson, Cheyenne Dixon, Kaylee Shook and Hunter German. Not pictured are Anslee O’Mahony and Yaquelin Alvarez-Lugo. / Contributed

Ashworth Middle School recently recognized Students of the Month on Friday.

Students and their families enjoyed a hot breakfast during the reception. AMS Guidance Counselor Anna Stutts, Principal Scott McClanahan and Assistant Principal Marilark Murray, along with the AMS faculty, gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these fine students who have exhibited exceptional academic, leadership and citizenship excellence during the past month at school.

Students who were recognized are as follows:

Yaquelin Alvarez-Lugo

Haley Burnett

Cheyenne Dixon

Tayib Evans

Hunter German

Seth Haygood

Julia Jiminez

Dawson Ledford

Harlie Milian

LJ Nicholson

Carlos Nunez

Anslee O’Mahony

Kaylee Shook

Harley Sosebee

David Weber

Brooklyn Zufelt