Ashworth Middle School recognized Students of the Month on Friday.
Students and their families enjoyed a hot breakfast during the reception. AMS Guidance Counselor Anna Stutts, Principal Scott McClanahan and Assistant Principal Marilark Murray, along with the AMS faculty, gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these fine students who have exhibited exceptional academic, leadership and citizenship excellence during the past month at school.
Students who were recognized are as follows: Aiden Williams, Madelyn Goble and Brittney Hembree, Brantley Kerce, Gwendolyn Black, Kayla Caudill, Corbin Bishop, Kaydence Garland, Garrett Griffith, Aliyah Mills, Erin-Marie Williamson, Willow Fowler, Isaiah Martin, Austin Blackstock, Joshua Null, Hank Anderson and Jessie Marshall. Not pictured: Catherine Hughes and Michael Weeks.