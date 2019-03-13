031319_TCT_Ashworth_1

Ashworth Middle School students recognized for being Students of the Month (in March): Bobby Hicks (front row, from left), Manuel Santana, Diana Ochoa, Kameron Kleist, Alton Moss and Tommy Long; Heaven Potts (back row, from left), Yaquelin Alvarez, Jo Ellen Robbins, Ebony Pinckney, Dylan Vander Ploeg, Joshua Bridges, Addy Sisson, Cadence Jackson and Alicia Dela Cruz; Noah Pierce is not pictured. / Contributed

Ashworth Middle School recognized Students of the Month on Friday, Mar. 8. Students and their families enjoyed a hot breakfast during the reception. AMS Guidance Counselor, Ms. Anna Stutts, Principal, Mr. Scott McClanahan, and Assistant Principal, Mrs. Marilark Murray, along with the AMS faculty, gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of students who have exhibited exceptional academic, leadership, and citizenship excellence during the past month at school.