Ashworth Middle School inducted 71 new members into the AMS chapter of the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) in a ceremony on Wednesday. Students and their families enjoyed a reception after the ceremony.

The NJHS is an international student organization that consists of chapters in middle schools (grades 6–8). The NJHS was founded by the National Association of Secondary School Principals and today has chapters in the United States, other U.S. Territories and around the world. School officials say NJHS elevates the school’s commitment to the values of scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship.

The Ashworth Middle students inducted on Wednesday were:

Luis Alvarez

Vanessa Aparicio

Jacie Benton

Gwyndolyn Black

Briannah Braden

Eleyna Briscoe

Jayleigh Brooks

Daniel Brookshire

Keira Bryson

Jessie Calderon

Julissa Callahan

Spencer Cardin

Melanie Chiapas

Katie Childers

Hailee Church

Bailey Coker

Johnathan Escogido

Jackson Fowler

Miriam Fuentes

Jackson Gaither

Ashley Garcia

Melissa Gonzalez

Kinnley Harford

Zander Hawkins

Caroline Haygood

Katerine Hernandez

Carmare Hughes

Ashlynn Hunter

James Hyde

Kaitlyn Kennedy

Reagan Kerce

Seth Kolterman

John Thomas Krusewood

Asher Lee

Eva Lopez

Rebecca Majors

Kyara Melgar

Estrella Martinez Gonzalez

Riley McEntire

Alexa Mendez

Anngeleanna Milian

Rosemary Nieves Diaz

Diana Ochoa

Anibal Oliva

Anslee O'Mahony

Willa Page

Susan Palma

Anna Caroline Parker

Sean Parrott

Kelson Patterson

Madyson Patterson

Lily Catherine Perez

Alexsander Pina

William Psenicka

Samantha Ruiz Reyes

Peyton Sch

 

Tamara Slone

Jamirrah Thomas

Gracie Tidwell

Landon Timms

Mary Townshend

Ben Traylor

Natalia Velasquez

Randy Elias Vicente

Marlyn Vicente-Vicente

Savannah Belle Watkins

Savannah Weller

Kate-Lynn Williams

Micah Wills

Megan Wiseman

Peyton Yarbrough

Yessen Zamora

Tristan Zufelt

