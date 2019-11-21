Ashworth Middle School inducted 71 new members into the AMS chapter of the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) in a ceremony on Wednesday. Students and their families enjoyed a reception after the ceremony.
The NJHS is an international student organization that consists of chapters in middle schools (grades 6–8). The NJHS was founded by the National Association of Secondary School Principals and today has chapters in the United States, other U.S. Territories and around the world. School officials say NJHS elevates the school’s commitment to the values of scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship.
The Ashworth Middle students inducted on Wednesday were:
Luis Alvarez
Vanessa Aparicio
Jacie Benton
Gwyndolyn Black
Briannah Braden
Eleyna Briscoe
Jayleigh Brooks
Daniel Brookshire
Keira Bryson
Jessie Calderon
Julissa Callahan
Spencer Cardin
Melanie Chiapas
Katie Childers
Hailee Church
Bailey Coker
Johnathan Escogido
Jackson Fowler
Miriam Fuentes
Jackson Gaither
Ashley Garcia
Melissa Gonzalez
Kinnley Harford
Zander Hawkins
Caroline Haygood
Katerine Hernandez
Carmare Hughes
Ashlynn Hunter
James Hyde
Kaitlyn Kennedy
Reagan Kerce
Seth Kolterman
John Thomas Krusewood
Asher Lee
Eva Lopez
Rebecca Majors
Kyara Melgar
Estrella Martinez Gonzalez
Riley McEntire
Alexa Mendez
Anngeleanna Milian
Rosemary Nieves Diaz
Diana Ochoa
Anibal Oliva
Anslee O'Mahony
Willa Page
Susan Palma
Anna Caroline Parker
Sean Parrott
Kelson Patterson
Madyson Patterson
Lily Catherine Perez
Alexsander Pina
William Psenicka
Samantha Ruiz Reyes
Peyton Sch
Tamara Slone
Jamirrah Thomas
Gracie Tidwell
Landon Timms
Mary Townshend
Ben Traylor
Natalia Velasquez
Randy Elias Vicente
Marlyn Vicente-Vicente
Savannah Belle Watkins
Savannah Weller
Kate-Lynn Williams
Micah Wills
Megan Wiseman
Peyton Yarbrough
Yessen Zamora
Tristan Zufelt