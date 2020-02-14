Ashworth Middle School honors Young Georgia Author winners

Ashworth Middle congratulated their 2020 Young Georgia Author school-level winners this week. They were, sixth-grader Makayla Williams, seventh-grader Krystal Marshall and eighth-grader Tori Ranow. Their writing pieces will now advance to the county level competition.

 Contributed

Ashworth Middle congratulated their 2020 Young Georgia Author school-level winners this week. They were, sixth-grader Makayla Williams, seventh-grader Krystal Marshall and eighth-grader Tori Ranow. Their writing pieces will now advance to the county level competition.

Recommended for you