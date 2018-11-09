‘As good fare as the country affords’

The beginning of the third decade of the 19th century was a busy time in New Echota, the capitol city of the Cherokee Nation. Between the manipulations and machinations of government agents, land speculators, fraudsters of various kinds, not to mention the general stress of running a government, it was no doubt enough to drive a man to drink.
While a number of Cherokee leaders and politicians were well enough connected that they could stay as guests in the houses of Elias Boudinot, Joe Vann or Major Ridge, where they would enjoy a level of hospitality that would not have been out of place in Paris or Milan, many of the other members of the Cherokee National Council were hardworking farmers or tradesmen who had to find their own accommodations when coming to New Echota to attend to the business of governing a nation in crisis.
William J. Tarvin was a white man who came to New Echota as a trader in the late 1820s. He opened a store and built a house. Apparently, he did fairly well because in the early 1830s he expanded his business to include a lodging house. Whether this would have been more of a hotel, or more of a bed and breakfast is subject to speculation, but he was definitely in the lodging business.
In the mind’s eye one can travel down memory lane and imagine the Tarvin House being abuzz with activity and conversation as various interests jockeyed for position in what was a time fraught with precipitous danger for the Cherokee Nation, both from within and without. And the threats were severe. What with the governments of both the United States and the state of Georgia pursuing a policy of Indian removal, and Principle Chief John Ross preventing a free discussion of the issues in the Cherokee Phoenix, the Cherokee Nation’s national newspaper, not to mention the immoral depredations of the marauding bands of bandits, known as “Pony Clubs” committing all manner of sins against the integrity and honor of ordinary Cherokees, it was a difficult time to be a leader.
It is unlikely that the food at the Tarvin House would have won any Michelin stars, indeed Tarvin himself in a newspaper advertisement only promised “as good fare as the country affords.” It is also unlikely that the accommodations on offer would have put the Tarvin House on any list of desirable resorts to be frequented by the glitterati of the time.
In some ways one can imagine that that could have been part of the attraction. Even today there is something to be said for a good reasonably priced hotel where one can get a hot meal and a good night’s sleep without breaking the bank. As long as it is clean, it does not need to be pretentious. The Tarvin House offered “supper, lodging, horse feed, and breakfast, $1.00.” For an ordinary politician, or a teamster driving one of Vann’s freight wagons from points west, it might have been a favored destination.
It has been said that the appearance of success brings its own stress. In the salon of Diamond Hill, the great Vann mansion at Spring Place, or the Boudinot residence at New Echota, the conversations of that time were deep and heavy. The Cherokee Nation was facing an all-out assault by forces beyond their control. The burden of what the nation was facing no doubt weighed heavily on the leadership, particularly the leaders who were well enough connected to know what was going on behind the scenes.
With all of the stress and strain of dealing with everything going on at the time, a man might have wanted quieter accommodations away from the conversations of the connected class. A place where one could forget, if only for a little while, the issues of both yesterday and tomorrow, if only for a little while.
There is something to be said for a plain, reasonably priced hotel that only promises “as good fare as the country affords.”
Fulton Arrington is the president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site.
