Art Camp with Sherry Warren will be June 18 – 22, for ages 7 – 13. A morning session for children ages 7-9 will be offered from 9 – 11:30 a.m. Ages 10-13 will attend the afternoon session from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Camp will be held at the Harris Arts Center in downtown Calhoun.
Students will explore art fundamentals by experiencing drawing, painting, mixed media and clay techniques. Each camper leaves with 3 to 4 finished pieces. On Friday afternoon at the end of the session, the arts center hosts a reception for parents and friends. Children take great pride in seeing their work displayed in an “adult” setting.
Art Camp will be taught by Sherry Warren, an art teacher at Adairsville Elementary with 26 years experience. Warren holds a bachelor of Visual Arts and a minor in Art History from Georgia State University.
Creativity can also be a little messy. Please dress in clothing that will not be ruined by paint spills. Provide your child with a snack and drink each day.
Art camp is sponsored by Shaw Industries.
Cost is $85 for HAC members, $100 for not-yet members. A 10 percent discount will be given to parents with multiple campers or who refer a new camper who registers. For more information, call 706-629-2599 or visit www.harrisartscenter.com.