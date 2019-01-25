Calhoun police are investigating an incident at a building on Piedmont Street as a possible arson attempt.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
An officer was called to the building at 300 S. Piedmont St. on Wednesday in reference to a property damage report. The property manager was at the property with contractors when it was discovered that a first-floor door had been forced open. There was some fire damage to the carpet and drywall.
It looked as if the suspect had tried to start a fire and use paper and materials found inside to spread it from its origin to other rooms. However, the fire did not spread from the area where it was initially lit.
A detective was called in to investigate further.