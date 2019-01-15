A man and a woman out of Tennessee were arrested in Calhoun on Thursday and charged with possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at East May Street and South Wall Street.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Steve Allen Dishroon, 49, and Connie Brown Goodwin, 51, both of 47 Gifford Drive, Palmer, Tennessee, were arrested just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Dishroon is additionally charged with driving while license suspended, failure to maintain a lane, giving a false name, no insurance, open container violation, use of license plate for purpose of concealing or misrepresenting identify of vehicle, and possession of drug-related objects.
A Calhoun officer pulled their vehicle over at East May Street and South Wall Street after it pulled out in front of the patrol car and crossed into the grass off the road before being corrected.
Dishroon told the officer he didn’t have a license and that it was suspended. The officer noticed he would not keep eye contact and was “moving his arms frantically.” He was asked to step out of the vehicle.
Once outside the vehicle, Dishroon gave the officer a false first name. When confronted by the officer about this, he said it was his brother’s name and gave his actual first name. The officer then ran his real name through dispatch and found he had an active warrant on a probation violation charge out of Floyd County, and his license out of Tennessee was suspended. Also, the tag did not match the vehicle he was driving.
After placing Dishroon in handcuffs and receiving his consent to the search the vehicle, the officer found a glass pipe with suspected meth inside on the front driver’s side door panel. An open container of alcohol was also found where Dishroon had been sitting.
The officer then got consent from Goodwin to search her purse, finding a clear bag with suspected meth inside her wallet. She was then arrested.
Both Dishroon and Goodwin were then taken to Gordon County Jail. Dishroon remained in jail Tuesday pending a $25,000 bond. Goodwin also remained in jail pending a $1,500 bond.