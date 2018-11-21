Two men were arrested on a possession of marijuana charge Sunday evening after traffic stop led police to the discovery of a pill bottle with the drug inside the vehicle.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Christopher Sparkman, 56, and Cody Sparkman, 17, both of 161 Buck Blvd. in Calhoun, were arrested at 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Christopher Sparkman was the driver of the vehicle and Cody Sparkman was in the passenger seat.
A Calhoun officer was in the area of South Wall Street and W.C. Bryant Parkway around 6:38 p.m. when he saw the black Nissan Sentra they were in swerve to miss pedestrians who were walking across South Wall Street to Burger King from Rite Aid.
The officer moved in to initiate a traffic stop. The Sentra first pulled over on East May Street but the officer advised Christopher Sparkman to move to a less busy area, that being Carter Street.
Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer smelled marijuana.
“The driver stated he just bought the car and he did not know why the smell was coming from it,” the officer wrote in his report.
The officer searched the Sparkmans but did not find any marijuana. Another officer arrived and he too smelled the drug. The vehicle was then searched, with the marijuana being found in a plastic bottle inside the center console.
After initially telling police the marijuana was his, Christopher Sparkman began to argue with Cody Sparkman about whose it actually was. Both were arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. Christopher Sparkman was additionally charged with failure to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk.
Both of the men have been released from jail on bond.