Two Tennessee men were arrested at Walmart early last week on felony drug charges.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Gabriel Seth Brock, 35, of 416 Retro Hughes Road, Sale Creek, Tennessee, and James C. Condra, 34, of 8644 Walnut Road, Hixson, Tennessee, were both arrested around 8:12 p.m. Jan. 22.
Both are charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and possession and use of drug-related objects.
The incident started when a Calhoun officer was sent to Walmart at 450 W. Belmont Drive to look for a man who had warrants out for his arrest. An officer approached a man near the gas pumps and started speaking with him. The officer immediately noticed the man, later identified as Brock, was acting nervous and was shaking.
Brock consented to a search, and an officer found a blue rubber glove finger in the bottom of a Marlboro cigarette pack. Brock told the officer the substance inside the glove finger was heroin. Later at the police department, the substance weighed out to 4.37 grams.
Another officer was asked to make contact with Condra, who was sitting behind the wheel of a truck. Condra refused the officer’s request to search the truck, so a K-9 was used to perform a free air sniff. The K-9 was alerted to the passenger side door. The officers then searched the vehicle, finding a set of digital scales, syringes, a bag with white residue in it and other drug-related items.
Both were taken to Gordon County Jail. Condra was not listed in the inmate information system Tuesday. Brock remained in jail without bond.