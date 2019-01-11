Four locals were arrested, including one minor, following a basic traffic stop during which an officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the car.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Nicole Ann Clure, 38, of 818 Kirby Young Road, Dalton, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Jonathan Damien Evans, 33, of 818 Kirby Young Road, Dalton, was charged with fugitive from another state and a seatbelt violation.
James Dakota Morgan, 20, of 933 McDaniel Station Road, Calhoun, was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
A 16-year-old minor, the daughter of Clure, was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
On Jan. 5 around 3:30 p.m., an officer on duty pulled over a car on Second Avenue after noticing a passenger didn’t have a seatbelt on. After smelling marijuana coming from the car, all four passengers were asked for their licenses, and upon calling 911, it was discovered that Evans had an existing warrant from Bradley, Tennessee.
The officer placed Evans under arrest and asked to search the rest of the car. When Morgan got out of the car, an officer searched his jacket and found a marijuana cigarette and a clear plastic bottle containing marijuana.
Morgan said the jacket belonged to the minor, at which point the minor admitted the marijuana was hers. The officer arrested Morgan and the minor, and more marijuana was found in the car. Clure admitted she was the mother of the minor but said she didn’t know the substance was in the car. The officer told her the entire car smelled of the drug, yet Clure said she wasn’t aware.
Clure was then arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. All three adults were taken to Gordon County Jail. In the officer’s car, Clure asked Morgan why he didn’t claim the marijuana. The minor was taken to the Calhoun Police Department and released to her aunt.
As of Thursday, only Evans remained in jail pending bond.