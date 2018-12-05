The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Nov. 29
Jorge Alexander Avitia, 32, of 112 Riverview Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Jacquelyn Atkins Christian, 66, of 147 Regency Row, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for two accounts of shoplifting.
Leivi Karrick Fetzer, 34, of 2759 Rock Creek Road SW, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jacob Alan Razo, 23, of 2530 U.S. 41 N, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Timothy Edward Williams, 52, of 100 Springdale Drive, Unit No. 68, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for expired tag, headlight requirement, no insurance and suspended license.
Steve Marlan Dillard, 61, of 2321 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple assault, aggressive driving and discharge of gun or pistol near public highway or street.
Miguel Angel Lopez-Zarate, 35, of 172 Old Dalton Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license and tag light.
Friday, Nov. 30
Curtis James Byrd, 33, of 200 S Line St. Apt. 209, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for probation warrant.
Bradley Heath Edge, 22, of 134 Avalon Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for battery.
April Marie Hall, 40, of 288 Iricella Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Stephen Kyle Lay, 30, of 105 White St., Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, hit and run/leaving the scene of an accident and no proof of insurance.
Azizud Abdula Deen Lightning, 39, of 449 B. Knight Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Rogers Moore, Jr., 35, of 1202 Ezell St., Knoxville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
David Thomas Thorpe, 32, of 1822 Holden Hollow, Columbia, Tennessee, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and improper lane change.
Derek Bryce Tidmore, 33, of 435 Sike Story Road, Armuchee, arrested and charged with no proof of insurance, suspended registration and use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle.
Saturday, Dec. 1
Matthew Spencer Barry, 27, of 825 Luke Quarles Road, Ellijay, arrested and charged with theft by conversion.
Nathan Lee Bryant, 25, of 129 France Court, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Jeremy Dakota Moon, 28, of 4041 Rolling Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, speeding and suspended license.
Sunday, Dec. 2
Thomas Joseph Blankenship, 38, of 700 U.S. 53, Room 222, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and held for Whitfield County.
Kenneth Lee Burchfield, 32, of 183 John White Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with bench warrant and bond surrender.
Brian Lamont Carey, 35, of 181 Davis Drive NE, Apt. 29, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Felicia Dawn Cuomo, 29, of 3069 Maple Grove Church Road, Resaca, arrested and held for Atlanta pardons and parole.
James Allen Locklear, 34, of 702 Court St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Todd Christopher McNair, 38, of 429 Forrest Heights, Apt. 39, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with obstruction/hindering of officer.
Devan Deontec Miller, 29, of 194 Blackwood Place SE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery.
Elaine Michelle Phillips, 42, of 429 Forrest Heights Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with obstruction/hindering law enforcement officers.
Jody Dean Weaver, 42, of 115 Creekside Drive, Apt. 3, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jason Thomas Bunch, 33, of 742 U.S. 53 E, Room 150, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI less safe alcohol, failure to report accident with damage and hit and run.
Scott Matthew Easley, 31, of 134 Firetower Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no driver’s license.
Beverly Rebecca Marker, 22, of 980 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI.
Jonas Rocha-Torres, 30, of 13630 Spoon Creek Road, Kansas City, Kansas, arrested by GSP and charged with maximum limits 87 mph in 70 mph zone and no license.