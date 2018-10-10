The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Oct. 4
Randy Lee Crook Jr., 32, of 1004 Francis St., Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Tempest Mechelle Mann, 25, of 221 Webberdale Drive, Plainville, arrested and charged with criminal trespass and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Jeannie Marie Wade, 35, of 213 Wendy Hill Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Annissa Keona Clark, 20, of 586 Lyric Way, Atlanta, arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and exceeding maximum limits by driving 94 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Jennifer Marie Hubbard, 22, of 609 Knight Bottom Road, Fairmount, arrested by CPD and housed on charges of DUI and driving on an expired tag.
Friday, Oct. 5
Ariim Chekenya Burden, 41, of 1715 Stanwood Drive, Kennesaw, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Brittnie Naomi Diane Moore, 45, of 1113 Franklin Road, Plainville, sentenced to Georgia Department of Corrections integrated treatment program.
Nicholas Stephen Robbins, 33, of 123 Victory Court, Calhoun, arrested by FPD on bond revocation.
David Alan Sisson, 39, of 4405 Brown Ridge Road, Dalton, arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and taillight violation.
Joessie Brooke Thacker, 24, of 321 Woody Road, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and charged with two counts of theft by shoplifting and manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute methamphetamine.
Kaleb Robert David Thompson, 22, of 211 Gordon Ave., arrested by CPD and housed on child molestation charge.
Dennis Mitchell Young, 40, of 184 Hall Memorial Road, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
Dennis Carroll Allen, 57, of 3002 Sugar Valley Road, Sugar Valley, arrested by CPD and housed on public drunk charge.
William Todd Bagley, 38, of 1650 Wimbledon Way, Greenville, North Carolina, arrested by CPD and housed on disorderly conduct charge.
Karen Branch Driggers, 49, of 324 Gravely Road, arrested by GSP and charged with exceeding maximum limits, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving on roadways laned for traffic, distracted driving/use of cellphone and open container violation.
Nicholas Keith Mewborn, 25, of 123 Pine Mountain Drive, Ellijay, arrested and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, no taillights, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, wrong class of driver’s license.
Destiny Norae Ponds, 21, of 2418 Dallas Ave., High Point, North Carolina, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended and exceeding maximum limits driving 85 mph in 70 mph zone.
Saturday, Oct. 6
Cathy Jean Bartley-Eads, 61, of 1677 Ga. 225, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with two counts of theft by deception and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property.
Albert Blackwell Jr., 38, of 899 Newton Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed on charges of driving without lights at night, driving on a suspended license and bench warrant.
Nathan Chase Brooks, 32, of 2321 U.S. 41, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Russell Darin Defore, 47, of 566 Erwin Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with child purge $2,000.
Chase Lee Goforth, 18, of 121 Lindsey Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery under the Family Violence Act.
April Marie Hall, 40, of 110 Victor Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts under the Family Violence Act.
Walter Ruben Macal-Aldana, 37, of 121 Williamson St., Apt. B, arrested by CPD and housed on charge of loitering or prowling.
Darius Shunnell Towns, 21, of 1486 Cobb Road, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Wilber Zabala, 30, of 1250 Northeast 20th Terrace, Miami, Florida, arrested by MCCD and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of rule truck over six wheels must stay in the right two lanes.
Mason Reid Hilton, 31, of 25 Meadow Bridge Drive, Cartersville, arrested and charged with DUI and obedience to traffic control devices required.
Sunday, Oct. 7
Rickey Charles Broome, 38, of 765 Brackett Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Clifton Leonard, 59, of 200 S. Line St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute methamphetamine.
Lyland Ray Lowe, 32, of 733 Cassville Road, Cartersville, arrested and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute methamphetamine.
Tonya Ann Rowland, 43, of 1828 Pitman Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance and drugs to be kept in original container.
Caitlyn Nichole Walker, 22, of 133 Holly Hills, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and open container violation.
David W. Wallace, 30, of 1323 Edgewood Drive, Pulaski, Tennessee, arrested by GSP and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and windshields and windshield wipers requirement.
Ryan Lee Blackmon, 32, of 9601 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, California, arrested and charged with reckless driving and speeding.
Nicole Marie Garner, 28, of 625 Shannon Circle, Rome, arrested by CPD and housed on charges of no insurance, affixing tint to windows and no license.
Alberto Fernandez Morales, 29, of 969 McDaniel Station Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed on charges of affixing tint to windows, driving without a valid license and no proof of insurance.