The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Oct. 18
Kevin Todd Godbee, 51, of 5331 Union Point Highway, Union Point, arrested and sentenced.
Michael Edward Golembieski, 37, of 437 South Wall Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, probation violation and public drunkenness.
Pamela Nicole Goodwin, 27, of 362 Defoor Road Northeast, Resaca, arrested and charged with obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers and probation violation.
Ryan Matthew Mashburn, 21, of 121 Hillside Place, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Chad Eugene Peace, 31, of 160 Brown Circle, Resaca, arrested and charged for probation violation.
Alton Brian Shiflett, 62, of 1 Silver Street, Lindale, arrested and charged with driving on roadways lined for traffic and possession of methamphetamine.
Jonathan Michael Stone, 32, of 8401 18 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI, arrested and charged with financial transaction card fraud.
Ishmael Monta Washington, 27, of 601 Harlan Street Apartment 13, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Rebecca Amber Gulledge, 25, of 101 Springdale Drive, Calhoun arrested by CPD and charged for driving with suspended license, no headlight and driving without insurance.
Taylor Brook Jaco, 21, of 240 Walraven Way, Calhoun, arrested and charged for reckless driving and driving 115 miles per hour in 70 zone.
Lisa Lee Pack, 23, of 100 Metter Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged for driving with suspended/revoked license.
Friday, Oct. 19
Jimmy Bernal Avenado, 39, of 2638 Calud Green Road, Robinsville, NC, arrested and charged for obstruction or hindering of law enforcement officers and possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher Dale Cole, 39, of 89 4th Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, drugs to be kept in original container, and possession of schedule II drugs.
Scott Alexander Faircloth, 47, of 179 Poplar Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Akara Monique Hatcher, 46, of 6461 Arbor Gate Drive Southwest, Mableton, arrested and charged with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
Heather Nicole Haygood, 31, of 129 Forest Heights Apartment 15, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Tyler Jermaine Higginbotham, 28, of 105 Nathan Circle Apartment 3, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with two accounts of cruelty to children and two accounts of simple battery.
Eric Michael Abernathy, 19, of 19 Folsom Glade Road, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with a suspended license, driving with no insurance and using phone while driving.
Janet Ann Kirk, 76, of 129 Robbins Creek Trail, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.
Saturday, Oct. 20
Micah James Andrew Anderson, 20, of 200 South Line Street #2230, Calhoun, arrested and charged for sale of marijuana.
Kelvin Ricole Carson, 39, of 108 Northwood Drive, Rome, arrested and charged for probation violation.
Levi Daniel Coats, 30, of Buckley Way, Dalton, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Danny Glen Hall, 60, of 120 Kudzu Trail, Talking Rock, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Eddie Lee Hampton, 48, of 194 Blackwood Place, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with driving on suspended/revoked license, driving under the influence, theft by taking, windshields and windshield wipers violation and housed for suspended license.
Christopher Brian Ledford, 41, of 251 Rolling Ackers, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged for driving with suspended/revoked license and driving 61 miles per hour in a 45 zone.
Kevin Lee Temples, 39, of 28 Pine Ridge Row, White, arrested and charged for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and pending 29’s.
Robert Chandler Cox, 21, of 1304 8th Street, Jacksonville, AL, arrested and sentenced.
Jasmine D. Penn-Andrews, 21, of 154 Emily Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Sunday, Oct. 21
Kylia Deshae Bailey, 22, of 1691 Walker Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, arrested by CPD and housed for theft by shoplifting.
Jimmy Bedford Cardin, III, 36, of 100 Rutledge Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with call for emergency help and simple battery.
Quantearra Lashea Colvin, 21, of 1315 Cypress Street Court, Chattanooga, TN, arrested by CPD and housed for theft by shoplifting.
Clifford Hoyt Holmes, 50, of 116 McCleary Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery.
Kamesha Leann Jones, 27, of 3626 Tanaka Trail, Chattanooga, TN, arrested by CPD and housed for theft by shoplifting.
David Lee McCoy, 30, of 173 Crane Eater Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Dayjah Lashay Moon, 21, of 811 West 14th Street Court, Chattanooga, TN, arrested by CPD and housed for theft by shoplifting.
William Gene Raynes, 44, of 1405 Highway 41 North, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Juan Antonio Banuelos-Marin, 39, of 1622 Highway 140 Northwest, Adairsville, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving without license, and driving maximum limits.
Joshua Lee Carnes, 28, of 316 Sitton Road Northwest, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving with suspended license.
Garrison Wyatt Lackey, 19, of 252 Farmville Road, Calhoun, arrested and housed for driving without lights at night and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
Tomas Onesto, 44, of 242 Pinecrest Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence.