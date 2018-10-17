The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Oct. 11
Roger Russell Beaudoin, 58, listed as homeless, arrested and charged with reckless conduct, theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Julio Cesar Cruz, 29, of 310 Rips Road, Calhoun, arrested on a child support purge of $1,650.38.
Allison Lynn Hall, 21, of 382 Richardson Road, Apt. 21, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call along with three counts of simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
Derick Allen Hamilton, 25, of 571 Oak Knoll Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with theft by taking — also housed for FPD on speeding charge.
William Blake Quiroz, 29, of 442 Fog Road, Resaca, arrested by GSP and charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Destiny Deanna Alamia, 21, of 203 Overlook Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed on charges of driving without insurance, driving on a suspended license and headlight violation.
Betty Jo Brinson, 39, of 107 Walker St., Apt. A, Resaca, arrested and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Friday, Oct. 12
Thomas Adrain Chamblee, 26, listed as homeless, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Larry Dell Elkins III, 36, of 5259 Ga. 53, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, license required (surrender of prior licenses) and no proof of insurance.
Kristina Marinda Serritt, 28, of 860 Big Springs Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Tyler Clayton Stanley, 20, of 110 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with license required — surrender of prior licenses.
Delica Rena Davis, 36, of 7 Brothers Lane, Apt. 701, Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed on charges of hands-free driving violation, driving without insurance and driving on a suspended license.
Brent Eugene Hyde, 48, of 549 Reeves Station Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Troy Eugene Hyde, 69, of 519 Reeves Station Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Kirk Lowell Schueman, 55, of 280 Farmville Road, Calhoun, arrested by FPD and housed on charge of driving on a suspended license.
Saturday, Oct. 13
Earl Everett Burleson, 55, of 416 Beamer Circle, Apt. 1, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and simple battery.
Kimberly Dawn Carbonell, 37, of 8383 New Calhoun Road, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute of controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Jennifer Lynn Chapman, 32, of 300 Town Creek Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Angel M. Dizon, 54, of 36 Honeysuckle Drive, Jackson, Tennessee, arrested by GSP and charged with license required (surrender of prior licenses) and exceeding maximum limits by driving 84 mph in 70 mph.
Walter Thomas Dyer Jr., 38, of 231 Briar Patch Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed on a bench warrant.
Joedy Scott Evans, 48, of 255 Sage Trail, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, license required (surrender of prior licenses), manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute of controlled substance, no proof of insurance, obedience to traffic control devices required and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Nicole Lee Glass, 24, of 68 Bedford Court, Douglasville, arrested and charged with simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
Adolfo Melchor-Chavez, 33, of 634 Peters St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with battery and criminal trespass under the Family Violence Act.
Blanc Edward Roberson, 47, of 1330 Marco St., Daytona, Florida, arrested and charged with giving false name or address to law enforcement officer and obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
Nathan Lee Henderson, 37, of 182 Emerald Lane, Jasper, sentenced.
Sunday, Oct. 14
Jerry Lamar Gulledge, 51, of 686 Old Fairmount Highway, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Micheal Alexander Harkless, 23, of 311 Buck Blvd., Calhoun, arrested and held for Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Blake Andrew Leatherwood, 29, of 1742 Old Rome-Dalton Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
Breanna Lee Rose, 21, of 54 Spencer St., Ringgold, arrested by CPD and housed on bench warrant.
Pedro Armin Molina, 60, of 144 Dakota Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed on charges of DUI, headlight required and open container violation.
Ronald David Sullivan, 59, of 4 Perkins St., Rome, arrested by CPD and charged with traffic signals violation and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.