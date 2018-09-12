The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Sept. 6
Bennett, James Franklin, 39, 215 Gordon Avenue, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Bingham, Adrienne Paige, 27, 124 School Street, Chatsworth, arrested and serving sentence.
Burchfield, Kenneth Lee, 31, 126 Smith Motel, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended, giving false name and DOB.
Clark, Lora Ann, 52, 4712 S Dixie Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Holcomb, Cheryl Denise, 44, 412 Michael Boulevard, Cedartown, arrested for bench warrant.
Hunter, Michael Lee, 38, 853 Woody Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with driving with suspended license.
McGill, Kimberly Alexandria, 27, 204 Viking Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with cruelty to children.
Morgan, Justin Oneal, 32, 171 Wade Drive, Calhoun, arrested and serving sentence.
Otinger, Christy Lee, 45, 35 Town Creek Lane, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting.
Petty, Donna Darlene, 43, 1783 Evergreen Road, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass, shoplifting.
Walraven, Christopher Allen, 34, 519 W Peachtree Street, Chatsworth, arrested and sentenced.
Cummings, Joshua Michael, 28, 126 Adair Street Apt. 11, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with suspended license, no insurance.
Friday, Sept. 7
Ambrocio, Erasmo Exuvi, 26, 146 Northview Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery, criminal damage to property.
Ayers Jr, Billie Charles, 60, 361 Pendley Road SE, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, following too closely.
Cox, Mark Davis, 36, 2001 Highway 41 N, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Decker, Ronald Jonathan, 23, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with drug-related objects, possession of a controlled substance.
Griffin, Jonathan Russell, 40, 630 Pinhook Drive, Fairmount, arrested by FPD and held for other agency.
Helton, Lillian Yvonne, 29, 233 Covey Rise Drive, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Roach, Emily Renee, 19, 546 Woody Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Stanley, Donald Vaden, 35, 2712 Chatsworth Highway 225, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Thomas, Jennifer Michelle, 42, 6609 Hilton Drive, Chattanooga, TN, arrested by CPD and charged with drug-related objects, possession of a controlled substance.
Ezell, Wayne Earl, 45, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with shoplifting.
Horn, Monica Marie, 25, 180 Nemoe Road, Plainville, arrested by CPD and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Molina, Paula Ramirez, 43, 401 Spring Valley Drive SW, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, failure to obtain a GA license within 30 days, no insurance.
Perez, Angel Sanchez, 38, 159 Riverview Drive Apt. 13, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no license.
Shipman, Betty Thompson, 57, 199 Reno Way Lot 12, Dalton, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
Saturday, Sept. 8
Causey, Carol Lynn, 48, 207 Hensley Road Lot 17, Adairsville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Hollier, Johnny Ray, 29, 1917 Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
Jones, Michael Shane, 38, 352 Erwin Hill Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Marshall, Mario Dupree, 28, 1156 Eastridge Road SW, Atlanta, arrested and charged with maximum limits.
Owenby, Parris Ryan, 26, 314 Princetown Walk, Adairsville, arrested and sentenced.
Sampson, Angela Denise, 38, 2701 Bellview Road, Anderson, SC, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI.
Weems, Alexis Nicole, 36, 248 Folsum Road, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Wood, Donna Joyce, 54, 100 Defoor Coop, Calhoun, arrested and charged with cruelty to children, simple battery FVA.
Morales, Evelyn, 22, 1436 Cherokee Trail, Knoxville, TN, arrested by CPD and housed for proof of insurance, revoked license, speeding, unsafe vehicle.
Sunday, Sept. 9
Allmon, Craig Leon, 48, 420 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated stalking FVA, criminal trespass FVA.
Barrios, Eduardo Juarez, 45, 352 Folsom Glade Road, Rydal, arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.
Grooms, Cody Austin, 21, 325 Columbus Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated assault, battery.
Herrera-Castillo, Edwin, 39, 180 Johnson Street, Cartersville, arrested by GSP and charged with license required; surrender of prior licenses, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate.
Mullinax, James Brandon, 26, 7085 Nickelsville Highway, Ranger, arrested and sentenced.
Silvers, Mark C, 42, 186 Laurel Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery FVA.
Vinson, Dustin Dewayne, 26, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with obstruction of an officer, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting.
Webb, Christopher Eric, 45, 927 E Damascus Church Road, Ranger, arrested and sentenced.
Brooks, Tahj Malik, 23, 315 Boulder Park Court SW, Atlanta, arrested by GSP and charged with maximum limits, reckless driving.
Bryant, Alexandria Natasha, 34, 225 Forrest Avenue, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with public housing fraud.
Forrester, Donald Otis, 54, 1229 McDaniel Station Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
Hall, Amy D., 37, 94 Walker Road, Cartersville, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to maintain lane, suspended license.
Oro, Ismael, 19, 1322 Sweet Pine Pine, Norcross, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license.
Setser, Howard Tyler, 32, 135 Smyrna Street, Acworth, arrested by FPD and housed for drug-related objects, expired tag, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.