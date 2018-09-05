The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Aug. 30
Brown, Christopher Maurice Bryant, 39, 102 Landon Court, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Childers, Emily Jean, 31, 201 Jones Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, willful obstruction of LEOs.
Goodwin, Pamela Nicole, 27, 362 Defoor Road NE, Resaca, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Holden, Richard Robert, 33, 43 Hannah Drive Apt. D, Talking Rock, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Nannie, Angeline Joy, 48, 217 Chance Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with bench warrant.
Passley II, Mark, 34, 120 Rolling Acres, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, child support purge.
Patton, Michael Leon, 45, 250 Jinkins Road, Chatsworth, arrested and here for court.
Rogers, Samantha Lee, 22, 100 Pine Chapel Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Groves, Ty Tiana, 22, 728 Flintridge Drive, Nashville, TN, arrested by GSP and charged with maximum limits, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Friday, Aug. 31
Abernathy, Benny Eugene, 35, 4622 Middleboro In, Gainesville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Chaffins, Terry Lee, 27, 392 Pathfinder Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for false report of a crime, pedestrian under the influence.
Covington, Phillip Noel, 58, 345 McDaniel Station Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, laying drag, open container.
Hardin, Rodwell Dante, 24, 1351 Louisville Highway Lot 9, Nashville, TN, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Jordan, Carlos Desjuan, 37, 620 5th Avenue Apt. #26, Dalton, arrested and charged with driving too fast for conditions, DUI, failure to maintain lane, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking in methamphetamine, willful obstruction of LEOs.
Shepherd, Judy Atkins, 33, 1001 E May Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Smith, Dustin Freeman, 30, 313 Brickyard Road, Dalton, arrested and charged with possession of drug-related objects, purchase/possession/control methamphetamine.
Carnles, Enrique, 43, Tucker Road Apt. 5, Norcross, arrested by FPD and housed for no insurance, no license, suspended registration.
Davis, Tammy Lynn, 54, 121 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for open container, pedestrian under the influence.
Gonzalez, Reynaldo, 39, 548 Mason Road SE, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, suspended license.
Mendez, Iber Perez, 17, 4406 2nd Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, arrested and charged with driving without a valid license, following too closely.
Wulf, Joshua, 29, 174 B Jameson Way, Cohutta, arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane, failure to update GA ID-30 days, operation of vehicle without current plate.
Saturday, Sept. 1
Carey, Demitrich Lamont, 37, 128 Cherokee Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal trespass.
Cummings, Robbie Lee, 31, 112 Erwin Street, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with cracked windshield, DUI, obstruction or hindering LEOs.
Hamilton, Reshard Ali, 38, 452 Plainville Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Patton, William Jay, 40, 87 Acorn Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated child molesation.
Warner, Robert Luke, 35, 158 Crestview Drive NW, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with safety belts, possession of methamphetamine.
Avalos-Sandoval, Jose Manual, 29, 465 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for hands free, no insurance, no license.
Broyles, Amy Nicole, 26, 335 Forrest Height Drive, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and housed for DUI, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.
Burrows, Mark Alan, 52, 316 E Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for public drunkenness.
Childers, Drew Alexander, 35, 83 3rd Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
Kaufman, Alexander Emmet, 37, 2176 Bandywood Drive, Nashville, TN, arrested and charged with maximum limits, reckless drive.
McConnell, William Gregory, 33, 114 Oak Hill Drive Apt. B, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Moore, Jerob Hunter, 23, 2072 State Highway 66, Young Harris, arrested by FPD and charged with driving while license is suspended.
Simerly, Teasha Malana, 35, 2806 Old Rome Dalton Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Sunday, Sept. 2
Davis, Tammy Lynn, 54, 121 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for littering, pedestrian under the influence.
Diaz, Jessica Ashley, 36, 121 Roland Acres 1st Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for battery FVA.
Gaddis, Steven Gary, 45, 107 Middle Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Rodriguez, Hugh Damien, 37, none, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, maximum limits, open container, reckless driving.
Bray, Laurie Anne, 41, 931 Chulio Road, Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.
Gates, Denzel Cornelius, 25, 5612 Goodfellow, St. Louis, MO, arrested by GSP and charged with littering highway, marijuana possession less than one ounce, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Guerrero-Jiminez, Armando, 27, 109 Northside Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI.
Lopez-Rodriguez, Daniel Shaid, 26, 2509 Zoysia Way, Dalton, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI.
Lopez-Tercero, Juan Carlos, 32, 512 Peter Street, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with license required; surrender of prior licenses, maximum limits.
Moore, Jared Roger, 38, 3266 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with suspended license, expired tag, no insurance.
Morris, Robert Ryan Allen, 23, 2260 Cash Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with DUI, following too closely.
Sanan-Izep, Sergio Humberto, 29, 119 Peter Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license.
Smith, John Anthony, 42, 76 Drew Lane, Tunnell Hill, arrested and held for other agency.