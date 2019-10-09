Thursday, Oct. 3
Brandy Lynn Baker, 25, of 128 Bay View Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with fraud.
Joseph Franklin Jr., 55, of 309 Patricia Lane N.E., Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and a windshield violation.
Jacqulyn Deanna Hall, 37, of 353 Pine Crest Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple assault — family violence.
Terry Hyde, 55, of 1128 Dempsey Loop Road S.E., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Andrew Devon Wallis, 18, of 132 Cherry Street, Apt. 5, Adairsville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.
Sharon Ann Miller, 63, of 110 Oxford Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a stop sign violation and driving with a suspended license.
Friday, Oct. 4
Timothy Joseph Coakley, 64, of 11789 Tannas Ave., Fountain Valley, California, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule I and stop sign/yield sign violation.
Katelyn Hope Cordell, 23, of 5247 Roland Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass — family violence.
Edgar Escutia, 26, of 4 Christopher Place S.W., Rome, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Eric Justin Mathis, 46, of 2469 S. Little Road, Armuchee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Stephanie Gail Shaw, 39, of 333 McCreary Road S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with cancelled license.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Nedrick Jevon Bass, 266 Louise Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass — family violence, disorderly conduct and simple assault — family violence.
Timmie Lamar Holden, 49, of 141 Square Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without a current plate and sale of methamphetamine.
Laura Ann Weaver, 50, of 200 S. Line St., Apt. 412, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
James Brandon Mullinax, 7085 Nickelsville Highway, Ranger, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and stop sign/yield sign violation.
Brayan E. Ramos-Ramirez, 21, of 1395 U.S. 41 N., Calhoun was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to obey traffic controls and no license.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Cody Lamar Baker, 31, of 3215 Scott Brown Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct.
Pablo Humerto Gudino Jr., 31, of 4003 Vermont Ave. N.W., Roanoke, Virginia, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers and public drunkenness.
Barnie Ann Stevens, 37, of 3215 Scott Brown Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct.
William George Nix, 59, of 200 Plesant Valley Road N.W., Adairsville, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Marvin Clifton Shuler, 23, of 962 Second St. Extension, Shannon, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, driving on roadways laned for traffic, impending traffic flow and open container.
Adrian Lawrence Varlack Jr., 51, of 1105 Greenwood Trail, Cleveland, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended and a tail lights violation.
Monday, Oct. 7
Eudora Ann Amon, 36, of 290 Cagle Road S.E., Fairmount, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear and obscured tag.
Mark Anthony Croy, 51, of 606 Beason Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — family violence.
Eric Marc Gragg, 32, listed as homeless, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with burglary.
Brittney Elaine Sexton, 29, list as homeless, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with two counts of burglary.
Joshua Ladane Smith, 35, of 733 Beaverdale Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with vehicle theft.
Rebecca Jill Lester, 41, of 103 Bob White Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, DUI child endangerment and failure to maintain lane.