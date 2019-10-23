Thursday, Oct. 17
Aubrey Allen Bowling, 42, of 165 W. Kinman Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine.
Nettie Inez Bowling, 61, of 165 W. Kinman Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
James Lamar Brown, 52, of 3219 Sugar Valley Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear (original charge: possession of drug related objects.
Demond Cleveland Hawkings, 41, of 156 Little Pine Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass and false imprisonment.
Jamie Lee Keener, 37, of 482 Ellis Circle, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery.
Adam Seth Parker, 32, of 360 Fir Road N.E., Ranger, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by taking.
Dennis Matthew Rockette Jr., 28, of 7325 Rockleigh Ave., Apt. D, Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits (94 in a 70 mph zone).
James Dewayne Winters, 57, of 200 S. Line St., Calhoun, was arrested by probation officers and charged with a parole violation.
Friday, Oct. 18
Fluer Demestre Coffman, 32, of 703 Riverbend Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, DUI, open container and simply battery — family violence.
Matthew Curtis Jones, 39, of 1285 Mauldin Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with drugs no in original container, two counts of possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment.
Lisa Lee Pack, 24, of 100 Metter Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of failure to appear (original charges: obstruction and possession of drug related objects), and a probation violation (original charge: hindering law enforcement officers).
Jonathan Grey Hughes, 33, of 120 Cason Road, Talking Rock, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Steven Lamon Jewsone, 43, of 1611 N.E. Club House Drive, Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce, maximum limits (89 in a 70 mph zone), and a safety belt violation.
Joseph Grady Wigley, 20, of 191A Webber Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving on roadways laned for traffic, operation of vehicle without a current plate, reckless driving, safety belt violation and stop signs and yield signs violation.
Saturday, Oct. 19
David Lamar Gladney, 34, of 104 River Meadow Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and a probation violation (original charge: DUI).
Kalel Amaron Mann, 20, of 215 Gordon Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery.
Lori Long McElrath, 52, 119 Chastain Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — family violence.
Charles Homer Tankersley, 47, of 330 Fairview Lane, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking — felony.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Jennifer Lynn Closs-Blackwell, 45, of 1446 U.S. Highway 41, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and a probation violation (original charges: possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects).
Terry Lee Freeman, 38, of 185 Mountain View Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, theft by taking and a probation violation (original charges: aggravated assault and battery).
Bernardo Jiminez Jr., 22, of 4 Simpson Road, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, cruelty animals and simple assault.
Cy Gunter King, 23, of 1405 Highway 42 S., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless driving.
Antonio Pedro Mateo, 33, of 622 Lakemont Drive, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simply battery — family violence.
Whitney Amanda West, 36, of 110 Richardson Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third degree and cruelty to children in the first degree — all with family violence designations.
Alicia Maria Esz, 27, of 59 Lewis Drive, Kingston, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Adam Don Mauldin, 38, of 252 Valley View Circle, Calhou, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI.
Jess Anthony Turner, 40, of 59 John Lewis Drive, Kingston, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Monday, Oct. 21
Willie Donnell Anthony, 47, of 128 Jones Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charegd with DUI and expired tag.
Tesha Rai Arnold, 38, of 101 Foxhall Drive, Apt. A, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery, disorderly conduct and simple assault.
Victor Luis Barroso Jr., 41, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fugitive from justice.
Kasey Shareese Poteet, 25, of 232 Pack Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with exploitation/intimidation of a disabled or elderly person, fraud-financial identity, financial transaction card theft, and 38 counts of financial transaction card fraud.
Jeffery Brett Jackson, 32, of 49 Lyerly Dam Road, Summerville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.