Thursday, Oct. 24
Jeremy Scott Brown, 33, of 111 Sylvania Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Tiffany Angelique Greene, 26, of 324 T Johnson Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Cordarius Lamont Robinson, 31, of 4025 Oakwood Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana.
Pete Anthony Jude Sherlock, 42, of 101 Thistle Court, North Augusta, South Carolina, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary in the second degree, criminal attempt, theft by taking and four counts of theft by deception.
Yesenia Chavez, 28, of 100 Claras Way, Apt. 15, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a hands free violation and driving with a suspend license.
Catherine Mercedes Smith, 20, of 454 Beamer Circle S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with speeding (91 in a 55 mph zone), reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control devices and failure to signal when changing lanes.
Friday, Oct. 25
Ruben Alvarez Jr., 43, of 206 Chance Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, criminal trespass — family violence, and simple battery — family violence.
Phillip Ray Hyde, 48, of 2121 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of simply battery — family violence.
Jeremiah Lee Johnson, 37, of 1893 Old Rome Dalton Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license suspended or revoked and five counts of theft by deception.
Jaydon Marmalejo, 18, of 980 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family violence and terroristic threats and acts.
Lyndsey Nicole Blankenship, 34, of 177 Forest Hills Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery.
John Jason Gentry, 50, of 439 Pine Chapel Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to maintain lane and no license.
Joshua Dylon Kornegay, 22, of 10 Lovell St., Apt. 3, Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to yield entering roadway, no seat belt and driving with a suspended license.
Stephen Jarrod Washington, 29, of 980 Red Bud Road, Apt. F1, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public drunkenness and simple assault.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Jimmy Eugene Bradley Sr., 54, of 158 Hines Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple assault.
Hoctario Cento-Ramirez, 37, of 434 Elm St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction of officers and theft by receiving stolen property.
Dolores Correa, 46, of 535 Long Lead Drive, Roswell, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and open container.
Billy Jay Lewis, 40, of 415 Sanson Road, Apt. 13, Rocky Face, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft of services.
Augusto Perez, 38, of 434 Elm St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, obstruction of officers and theft by receiving stolen property.
Hope Ann Postell, 22, of 1767 Highway 411, Fairmount, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Ginger Annette Ashley, 46, of 714 Mason Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Kara Nicole Wilson, 23, of 300 Larkspur Drive S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal receipt of goods, financial transaction card fraud and seven counts of theft by deception.
Jose Alejandro Perez, 31, of 713 Riverside Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple assault — family violence.
Gifford Nathaniel Thomas, 50, of 135 Westminster Way, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits (75 in a 55 mph zone).
Monday, Oct. 28
Michael Leard Hann, 41, of 168 Milsap Lane, Rock Spring, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to maintane lane.
Alexandra Breann Stennett, 25, of 103 Gaddy Drive, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking.
Tony Douglas Floyd Jr., 19, of 331 Sequoah Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, expired license and failure to maintain lane.