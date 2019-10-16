Thursday, Oct. 10
Andre Lincon Ambris, 28, of 154 N. Dale Ave., Apt. 22, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with giving a false name or address to law enforcement and a probation violation (original charge: forgery).
Dillon Jacolby Bates, 21, of 155 Brown Circle, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Michael Charles Maloney, 33, of 7448 Red Bud Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with purchase/possess/control marijuana and purchase/possess/control methamphetamine.
Madeleine Toutoute, 40, of 1014 Logan Ave., Rossville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, following too closely and limited driving permits for certain offenders.
Friday, Oct. 11
Ashley Marie Allen, 23, of 1990 Owens Gin Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary.
Eudora Ann Amon, 36, of 290 Cagle Road S.E., Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with forgery in the 1st degree.
Eric Preston Guyton, 40, of 381 Baker Road S.E., Apt. 1, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance and sell of methamphetamine.
Charles Michael Holland, 39, of 1006 Resaca-LaFayette Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple assault.
Deborah Lynn McClenney, 58, of 320 Columbus Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal damage to property.
Timothy Paul Williams, 57, of 573 Galaxy Way, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sell of methamphetamine.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Eric Jovon Wesley, 43, of 561 Gresson Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with license required, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation (original charges: failure to maintain lane and driving while license suspended).
Martha Jean Bolding, 66, of 56 Acorn Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and headlight requirements.
Paul Matthew Marks, 37, of 215 Crest Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
David Paul Scott, 64, of 110 Richardson Road, Apt. 3F, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with pedestrian under the influence and obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
John Harris Shugart, 57, of 511 Lee Pike, Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, open container and a turn signal violation.
Clyde Pershing Slaton III, 43, of 335 Bud Hardy Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, improper lane change and no insurance.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Jennifer Rebecca Smith, 42, of 510 Circle Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
Tanner Lane Harmon, 26, of 156 Rosewood Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and failure to maintaine lane.
Leobardo Junior Navarro, 19, of 458 Elm St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane and open container.
Miguel Jose Pavon, 18, of 108 Larkspur Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with allowing another to violate state law.
Charles Jason Young, 40, of 6030 Ramsey Forgey Road, Harrison, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Monday, Oct. 14
Tesha Rai Arnold, 38, of 101 Foxhall Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with three counts of simple assault, two counts of obstruction or hindering of law enforcement officers, and maintaining a disorderly house.
Nathaniel Bernard McQuay, 39, of 900 N. Country Club Drive, Mesa, Arizona, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with pedestrian under the influence, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes.
Cameron Tyler Mills, 22, of 7222 Red Bud Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault, battery — family violence, and simple battery.
Christopher Jay Sims, 31, of 1060 Storey Mill Road, Summerville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — family violence and criminal trespass.
Anthony Small, 47, of 512 Parkside Place, Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with glazing of windows and no license.
Heather Lee Ann Davis, 33, of 355 N. White Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Jonathan Lee Walker, 32, of 355 N. White Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.