Tuesday, Oct. 15
Lee Antonio Clements Jr., 25, of 1908 Foust St., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the manufacture, sell, dispense and distribution of heroin.
Isiah Reshaad Davis Lewis, 24, of 8229 Bay Berry Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with forgery, giving a false name or address to law enforcement, and possession of marijuana (less than once ounce).
Alisha Elizabeth Ricardez, 41, of 117 S. Louis Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Bryant Lee Evans, 48, of 343 S. Airport Circle, Resaca, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, an open container violation, a license violation, a seat belt violation and a public safety warrant.
Toni Yvonne Prince, 50, of 229 Newton Loop, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by deception and theft by taking.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Cornell Willie Bates, 22, of 896 Winfill, Atlanta, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana (less than one ounce).
Tony Roy Stephens Collum, 35, of 1142 Newtown Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespassing and theft by taking.
Frederick Harris, 59, of 4773 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with public drunkenness.
William Milton Mills, 57, of 1100 S. Wall St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with batter — family violence.
Christopher Lee Rochester, 40, of 712 W. Tyler St., Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a parole violation.