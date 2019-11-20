Thursday, Nov. 14
Ernesto Avalos, 35, of 1818 Crestent Drive, Dalton, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with driving without a valid license, driving while license suspended and speeding (20 over in a school zone).
Belinda Blanco-Melendez, 41, of 319 Chestnut St., Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department on a bench warrant.
Heather Rebecca Gugliotta, 33, of 244 Blalock Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a child support purge of $1,293.50.
Ronnie Anthony Moon, 58, of 1446 North Highway 41, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with public drunkenness and two counts of obstruction or hindering of law enforcement.
Ivan W. Morgan, 25, of 100 Hunt Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a child support purge of $1,022.82.
Tommie Lee Timms, 42, of A OK Campground, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Elena Gonzalez, 19, of 268 Chance Drive N.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with maximum limits (87 in a 55 mph), no license and reckless driving.
Friday, Nov. 15
John David Clubbs, 49, of 601 Harlan St., Apt. 9, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple assault — family violence.
Charlotte Denise Higgins, 52, of 570 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with simple battery — family violence and a probation violation (original charge: sale of methamphetamine).
Timothy Michael Kent, 30, of 1214 Wysteria, Mableton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on two bench warrants.
Ricky Lynn Steely, 53, of 42 Alford Road, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with harassing phone calls.
Gildardo Viliatoro, 55, of 151 Sonoka Drive S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and passing on shoulder of a roadway.
Tommy Marvin Heath, 46, of 132 Ivey Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to stop at a red light and no license.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Irmantas Aidukaitis, 40, of 110 Richardson Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault — family violence and battery against a pregnant female.
Eric Donnell Avent, 26, of 504 Circle Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Samantha Leann Caperton, 30, of 5048 Spum Court, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department on a bench warrant.
Adrain Lex Elkins, 25, 414 Rainey Place, Temple, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with drug related objects and purchase/possess/control of methamphetamine.
Maurice Terrence Gibson, 22, of 215 Arbor Creek Drive, Dallas, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended.
Clara Torres-Martinez, 51, of 21 Landmark Court S.W., Marietta, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with impending traffic flow and license required; surrender of prior license.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Justin Wayne Godfrey, 29, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with license required; surrender of prior license and theft by receiving stolen property.
Kristie Louise Hunter, 23, of 1510 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction of hindering of law enforcement officers and simple battery.
Mike Lawrence Johns, 54, of 12 Lynn Circle, Acworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and no tag.
Josh Allen Grizzle, 34, of 206 Lot D Rips Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Ryan Noah Murray, 17, of 877 Knight Bottom Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, open container and reckless driving.
Anthony Tomas Ramirez, 24, of 700 W. Main St., Albertville, Alabama, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license.
Miguel Victor Vicente-Vicente, 31, of 202 Hood St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with child restraint violation, improper lane change, no insurance and no license.
Monday, Nov. 18
Amanda Michelle Banks, 39, of 20 Sparky Trail, Rydal, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Nathan Chase Brooks, 33, of 2123 U.S. Highway 41, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with destruction of government property, giving false name, obstruction, theft by shoplifting, theft by taking and a probation violation.
Roger Allen Goolsby, 37, of 394 Covington Bridge Drive, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of burglary in the second degree and one count each of criminal use of an article with an altered identification, entering an auto or other motor vehicle with intent of felony, theft by deception and a probation violation.
Steven Cory Key, 27, of 538 Corinth Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Ansleigh Faith Payne, 20, of 115 Yarborough St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting and probation violation (original charge: shoplifting).
Thomas Adam Redwine, 44, of 105 Newtown Road, Apt. 4, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, obstruction or hindering of law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine, traffic laws applicable to person operating mopeds, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Joshua Donte Wade, 29, of 140 Hasty Road N.E., Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, no insurance, improper lane change and suspended registration.
Charles William Wright, 49, of 334 Beamer Circle S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.
Michael Yachikov, 55, of 1109 Miracle Drive, Rocky Face, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Jose Luis Hernandez, 51, of 140 Hunters Crossing S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with driving without a valid license and speeding in a school zone (43 in a 25 mph).