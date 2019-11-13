Thursday, Nov. 7
Roderick Tyrone Cooper, 38, of 98 Edmond Circle, Apt. 11B, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery — family violence, criminal trespass — family violence, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
John Kenneth Severin, 51, of 4510 Pinafore St., Los Angeles, California, was arrested by the Motor Carrier Compliance Division and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Friday, Nov. 8
William Joseph Emard, 44, of 322 Franklin Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear.
Andrew Christopher Gallman, 18, of 110 Cumberland Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with rape, aggravated sodomy and two counts of aggravated child molestation.
Leslie Peyton Lee, 57, of 110 Greenwood Drive, La Vergne, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, improper parking in roadway, no insurance, no license and open container.
Benjamin Steven Moore, 40, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Jeffrey Gene Staples, 46, of 1442 Highway 41, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Danny Lee Ward, 25, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Patricia Denese Bagwell, 42, of 106 Richcrest Drive, Apt. A, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Bennie Lee Baker, of 262 Scott Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged as a habitual violator.
Christopher Dewayne Bradley, 35, of 158 Hines Road N.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
William Gordon Crowder, 42, of 366 B Johnson Road S.E., Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, obstruction or hindering of law enforcement and simple battery — family violence.
George Edward Daniel, 57, of 112 Riverview Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with giving a false name and reckless driving, no insurance and no license.
Morissa Nicole Dawson, 34, of 132 Attieram, Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Brooke Seria Duncan, 29, or 282 Highland Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property.
DJE Lee Evans, 29, of 282 Hall Memorial Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with with battery — family violence.
Amy Jo Crowder, 44, of 366 B Johnson Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with permitting unlawful operation of a motor vehicle.
Sunday, Nov. 10
David Robles, 31, of 117 Melba Drive, Apt. 2, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault — family violence, battery — family violence, cruelty to children in the third degree — family violence and false imprisonment.
Victor Raymundo Garcia, 20, of 207 Parker Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving with a suspended license, no head lights and no insurance.
Jordan Alexander Hughley, 19, of 42 Rowntros Court, Flintstone, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended.
Ashley Kay Lowe, 32, of 6016 Walden Ave., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with maximum limits (86 in a 70 mph zone), no license and no proof of insurance.
Victor Mosso, 38, of 382 Richardson Road, Apt. 43, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with maximum limits, no insurance and no license.
Monday, Nov. 11
Willie Latrell Gibson, 31, of 1169 East Youle Ave., Flint, Michigan, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery.
Marvin Cruz Bravo-Perez, 28, of 465 Newtown Creek Loop, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving without a valid license.
Bryan Spencer Landis, 19, of 200 Terrier Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, no insurance and a window tint violation.
Erick Giovanny Perez-Herrera, 22, of 122 McConnell Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear.