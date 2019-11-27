Thursday, Nov. 21
Gary Emard Jr., 17, of 1306 Evergreen Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with burglary and criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Alexis Figueroa, 44, of 624 Brown St., Rome, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with no license and expired registration.
Alyssa Brooke Greenhaw, 22, of 239 Forrest Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession and use of drug related objects.
Tommy Joe Hedges, 17, of 115 Gordon Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with burglary and criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Justin James Junkins, 29, of 257 White Graves Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Robert Shane Mize, 52, of 154 Riverview Drive, Apt. 11, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to use turn signal, improper lane change, open container and battery — family violence.
Katie N. Perez, 18, of 107 Newtown Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with burglary and criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Darnell Williams, 30, of 2102 Leland Drive, Apt. 2, Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and no-passing zones.
Friday, Nov. 22
Nathan William Brooks, 28, of 689 Chatsworth Highway 225, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction and running a red light.
Billy Jack Massingill, 37, of 2270 Rome Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Malanie Jane Sudberry, 18, 319 Covey Rise Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, criminal trespass and simply battery — all with the family violence designation.
James Aaron Thomas, 29, of 7795 Trout Lily Drive, Ootawah, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with harassing phone calls.
Sara Juanita Turbeville, 35, of 772 Old Highway 41 N.W., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simply battery — family violence.
Jefferey Arron Ingle, 24, of 227 Gaines Road S.E., Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI drugs less safe, failure to maintain lane and no tag.
Jami Lea Maxwell, 39, of 541 Leafwood Drive, Hixson, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Tanya Jayne Brown, 36, of 2523 Redbud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Kevin Michael Carnes, 27, of 201 Davis Drive, No. 12, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Jessica Elaine Craig, 32, of 134 McKenzie Circle, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
David Herman Evans, 50, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear (original charge: driving while license suspended).
Kelvin Lamarcus Thomas, 33, of 50 Elenoir Ave., Summerville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Travis Avery Hall, 25, of 104 Ivy Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
James Elmer Stepp, 48, of 145 Henderson Bend Road N.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with no license and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Dakota Bryan Fortner, 27, of 402 Tennessee Highway, White, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a parole violation.
Justin Robert Hunter, 32, of 1289 Brackett Ridge, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with giving a false name and date of birth.
Christopher Charles Mahaffey, 26, of 323 Hill Creek Road, Richlands, Virginia, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with giving a false name and date of birth and obstruction.
George Kelvin Waddell, 54, of 412 Wrinkle St., Apt. 4, Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of crack cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
Tyrone William Davis, 39, of 16 Intervine Place, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits (90 in a 70 mph).
Christopher Mark Fuller, 36, of 1267 Enclave Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, maximum limits (106 in a 70 mph) and reckless driving.