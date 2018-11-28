The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Wednesday, Nov. 21
James Lemarques Adams, 23, of 249 B Lawrence St., Adairsville, arrested by CPD and charged with bench warrant.
Benji Edwaune Amos, 22, of 3225 Viking Road, Nashville, Tennessee, arrested and charged with two accounts of theft by shoplifting.
Kimberly Dawn Bell, 27, of 126 Ridgecrest Drive, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of a drug related object and two accounts of possession of a controlled substance.
Kathleen Marie Hanna, 56, of 3451 Devonshire Drive, Holiday, Florida, arrested by CPD and charged with dangerous drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper U-turn, no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
Larry Edwards Hurley, 34, of 155 Brookhaven Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with transactions in drug related objects and two accounts of possession of methamphetamine.
Brandon Micheal Lemos, 34, of 250 Bonn Court, Cornelia, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jane Tiny Shaw, 53, of 126 Ridgecrest Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug related objects.
Ariana Roschae Stephens, 33, of 3451 Devonshire Drive, Holiday, Florida, arrested by CPD and charged with dangerous drugs, possession of drug related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Matthew K Tucker, 20, of 246 Grander Valley Lane, Lexington, Tennessee, arrested by GSP and charged with reckless driving and speeding in excess of maximum limits (105 mph in 70 mph zone).
Joshua Eugene Walden, 32, of 396 Doe Trail, Resaca, arrested and charged with bond surrender.
Michael Scott Andrews, 60, of 398 E May St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and held for Floyd County.
Jonathan Rex McDonald, 28, of Everett Springs Road, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Radhiya Jamila Price, 42, of 1750 Hearthstone Way, Jonesboro, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to move over law and maximum limits.
Katelynn Anne Sicotte, 22, of 3661 Airport Blvd. Apt. 237, Mobile, Alabama, arrested by CPD and housed for distracted driving via cell phone and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Nathanael Howard Strickland, 31, of 1 Nashua St. Suite 3415, Boston, Massachusetts, arrested and charged with harassing phone calls.
Thursday, Nov. 22
Dustin Chad Brock, 38, of 227 Rooker Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with bench warrant.
Jack William Allen Glaze, 26, of 20 Cass Drive, Cartersville, arrested by CPD and held for Bartow County.
Russell Matthew Hucks, 38, of 904 Union Grove Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Steven William Minthorn, 47, of 140 Windy Hill Lane, Calhoun, arrested and held for Bartow County.
Timothy Kane Nicholson, 33, of 1802 Tunnel Blvd., Chattanooga, arrested by CPD and charged with bench warrant.
Tony Wayne Norwood, 50, of 105 Burnette St., Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding in excess of maximum limits (75 mph in a 55 mph zone)
Andrea Felice Pacheco, 46, listed as homeless, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Leslie Bryette Pack, 38, of 1097 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked and operation of vehicle without current plate.
Michael Paul Ray, 38, of 445 Spring Valley Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with battery family violence and interfering with cause for medical assistance.
Dustin Craig Tate, 38, of 157 Bradley Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Cody Lee Whitfield, 30, of 184 Hall Memorial, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery.
Tammy Gordon Whitmore, 49, of 218 Horizon Hills, Calhoun, arrested and charged with DUI (refused test) and duty to report striking fixed object.
Victoria Lynn Wright, 56, of 980 Red Bud Road Apt. J-4, Adairsville, arrested and charged with criminal trespass and theft by taking.
Justin Michael Carey, 33, of 213 Dogwood Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, speeding and suspended license.
Friday, Nov. 23
Tiffany Hope Elkins, 30, of 1359 Boone Ford Road SE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with bond surrender, battery and disorderly conduct/harassing calls.
Christopher James Osborne, 51, of 142 King Arthur Court SW, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery.
Areyal Latrice Rollins, 22, of 3301 Pinewood Avenue, Chattanooga, arrested and held for Cobb County.
Sergio Humberto Sanan-Izep, 29, of 119 Peter St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for bench warrant and two accounts of probation violation.
Eudora Ann Amon, 35, of 290 Cagle Road SE, Fairmount, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, hands free violation and open container.
Kenneth William Anderson, 48, of 228 Water Oak Place, Alpharetta, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, improper lane change, maximum limits 108 mph in 70 mph zone and open container.
Andrew Dean Buford, 37, of 150 Dickerson Way, Dalton, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, maximum limits 64 mph in a 35 mph zone and operation of vehicle without current plate.
Patrick Charles Burchett, 47, of 235 Whippoorwill Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI.
Leonel Cornejo Hernandez, 38, of 297 Circle Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance and no license.
Alvaro Perez Y Perez, 31, of 116 Victor St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for expired tag, no insurance and no license.
Charles David Stewart, Jr., 48, of 1507 Sexton Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Saturday, Nov. 24
Christopher Jerret Bryant, 29, of 412 Treadwell Road No. 105, Chatsworth, arrested by FPD and held for Bartow County.
Janice Lynn Cline, 38, of 295 Lucy Pond Road, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Romualdo Antonio Hernandez-Escobar, 31, of 112 Victor St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with license required and maximum limits of 71 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Walter Dewayne Maples, 37, of 512 Bruning Lane, Chattanooga, arrested and charged for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, two accounts of manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute, maximum limits of 102 mph in a 70 mph zone, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes and schedule II.
Areyal Latrice Rollins, 22, of 3301 Pinewood Avenue, Chattanooga, arrested and held for Cobb County.
Doris Orualana Salmeron, 53, of 102 Etowah Court, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to yield at yield sign, no insurance and no license.
Sergio Humberto Sanan-Izep, 29, of 119 Peter St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for bench warrant, battery and DUI.
Edward Wayne Williams, 39, of 3610 Rome Road SW, Calhoun, arrested and charged with three accounts of aggravated assault, three accounts of cruelty to children, two accounts of terroristic threats and acts, drug possession/manufacturing/transporting/distributing, and false imprisonment.
Shawn Austin Denton, 23, of 269 Rolling Acres, Calhoun, arrested and charged for limited driving permits for certain offenders.
Leonel Cornejo Hernandez, 38, of 297 Circle Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for improper turn, no insurance and no license.
Lucia Arcos Zavaleta, 36, of 102 Adair St., Calhoun, arrested by GSP and housed for failure to yield for emergency vehicle and no license.
Sunday, Nov. 25
Jessica Lynn Brownlow, 33, of 315 Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for drug related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute.
John Eric Murphy, 32, of 118 Woodland Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Tristan James Bravo, 24, of 729 Everett Springs Road NE, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for less than an ounce of marijuana.
Devin Shaquille Johnson, 24, of 729 Second Avenue N, Bessemer, Alabama, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance and suspended license.