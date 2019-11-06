Thursday, Oct. 31
David Shane Ivey, 26, of 1066 Foster Lusk Road S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass and a bond surrender.
Brian Raymond Spielman, 36, of 442 Riverside Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with racing.
Friday, Nov. 1
Heather Jean Bass, 39, of 148 Pine Brook Drive, Rocky Face, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement, speeding (89 in a 70 mph zone) and theft by receiving stolen property.
Robin Diane Cunningham, 46, of 308 South Ave., Fairmount, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with deposit account fraud. \
Randy David Parker, 39, of 158 Jon Kay Road, Taylorsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a bench warrant for failure to appear (original charge: terroristic threats and acts).
Jimmy Allen Pickett, 54, of 129 Preston Way, Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with harassing phone calls.
Sunday, Nov. 3
David Eric Cardin, 37, of 59 Tunstill Loop Road, Fayetteville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — family violence.
Juan Luis Pantoja, 33, of Hood Street, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with distracted driving/use of cell phone, driving without a valid license, no proof of insurance and a bench warrant (original charges: DUI, no license and no insurance).
Charla Alicia Richards, 47, of 114 Brookstone Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, drug related objects and simple battery.
Darien Levorn Demease, 42, of 200 S. Line St., Apt. 506, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license.
Dennis Carlos Ryals, 36, of 396 West Drive, Alpharetta, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with handicap parking.
Austin Lee Silver, 23, of 202 Hanes Road, Oakman, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Monday, Nov. 4
Christopher Sean Duffey, 46, of 946 Liberty Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fugitive from justice.
Mary Ann Hardin, 27, of 8300 New Calhoun Highway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with four counts of financial transaction card fraud and six counts of fraud-financial identity.
Jessica Paige Mitchell, 32, of 1143 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear.
Judy Ann Page, 64, of 315 Woodbranch Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with three counts of issuance of bad checks.
Nolan Michael Weekley, 37, of 1745 Spanish Cove Drive, Lillian, Alabama, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.