The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, May 17
Abercrombie, Tyler Robert, 24, 947 Homes Road, Ringgold, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Baker, Natalie Shai, 17, 1363 Shope Lake Road, Rydal, arrested and charged with battery/simple battery FV.
Chastain Jr, Mark Anthony, 27, 214 W Oak Street, Chatsworth, arrested by DNR and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Crowe, Terry Lamar, 22, 240 Briarpatch Lane, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Gay, Samatha Michelle, 30, 525 Peters Street Apt. 8, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Gober, Cody Vance, 22, 825 McDaniel Station Road, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Maldonado, Adrien Luis, 20, 184 Firetower Road, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Marvuglio, Bradley Eugene, 35, homeless, Calhoun, arrested by DOC for special presentment.
Moore, Brittnie Naomi Diane, 45, 1113 Franklin Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of arms by convicted felon and first offenders probation, probation violation.
Schaupp, Douglas Jeremy, 30, 258 Forest Avenue, Calhoun, arrested by DOC for special presentment.
Stanley, Tyler Clayton, 20, 110 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested by DOC for special presentment.
Tucker, Randy Lee, 50, 110 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Ware, Terri Ann, 50, 200 S Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with battery FV, exploit/intimidate disabled adult, elder person or resident, obstruction/hindering emergency call.
Bautista-Bravo, Jairo Fidelino, 20, 201 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with license required; surrender of prior licenses, required positions and methods of turning at intersections.
Cox, Robert Chandler, 21, 379 Sisson Bend Road, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, speeding.
Westmoreland, Patrick Wayne, 48, 2633 Rome Road, Calhoun, arrested and housed for driving with suspended, failure to change address, maximum limits, no insurance, no tag, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Friday, May 18
Duckett, Shawn Allen, 29, 407 Bowman Drive, Resaca, arrested and charged with sex offender registry violation.
Griswold, John Robert, 40, 733 Riverbend Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with simple battery.
Meeler, Donnie Lee, 47, 27 Church Street, Summerville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Nichols Jr, Leslie Keith, 36, 789 Bermuda Drive, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Seay, Tonya Louise, 52, 2554 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Simmons, Stephanie Dianna, 37, 200 S Line Street Apt. 222, Calhoun, arrested by CPD for bench warrant.
Watkins, Lakisha Montera, 37, 451 Chateau Drive Apt. 126, Rome, arrested by CPD for bench warrant.
Watson, Melissa Marie, 29, 212 Chandler Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Saturday, May 19
Anderson, David Lee, 66, 155 Holly Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for simple battery FVA.
Baldwin, Abby Kay, 24, 932 Franklin Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Chapman, Howard Jason, 43, 366 Meadow Lark Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for expired tag, no insurance, suspended license, tire requirements, DWSL.
Dawson, James Christopher, 37, 484 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, arrested by CPD for bench warrant.
Hartley, Sheila Ann, 43, 410 N Airport Circle, Resaca, arrested and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute, transactions in drug-related objects; forfeitures and penalty.
Jones, Marvin Lloyd, 57, 287 Knight Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current plate.
Reynolds, Kolby Draven, 19, 151 Brian Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery FV.
Stilphen, Shawn Michael, 39, 13 Sandelwood CT, Streamwood, IL, arrested and charged with manufacture/sell/distribute methamphetamine.
Warner, Robert Luke, 34, 158 Crestview Drive NW, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Pass, Brandon Lee, 28, 662 Mason Road, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, improper U-turn, suspended registration.
Powell, Albert Anthony, 25, 288 Iracille Lane Lot 21, Calhoun, arrested and held for other agency.
Sunday, May 20
Bunch, Eric Martin, 37, 732 Brownlee Mountain Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with obstruction or hindering LEOs, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Harmon, David Larmon, 48, 2738 W Boblink Avenue, Milwaukee, WI, arrested and charged as fugitive from justice
Jackson, Cecily Myers, 45, 2800 Oak Leaf Lane, Chattanooga, TN, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits.
Jackson, Mykel Joanne, 19, 2800 Oak Leaf Lane, Chattanooga, TN, arrested by GSP and arrested as fugitive from justice.
Rowe, Jade Nicole, 27, 190 Town Creek Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute, manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute synthetic narcotic, possession and use of drug-related objects, probation violation, theft by shoplifting.
Crowder, Ashley Michelle, 25, 131 Colony Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for following too closely, no insurance, suspended license, suspended tag.