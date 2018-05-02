The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, April 26
Carter, Donna Michelle, 36, 4130 Cave Springs Road, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Cox, Mark Davis, 35, 429 S. Wall Street, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Daniel, Donnell, 52, 2 Springdale Road, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Hunter, Heather, 28, 660 Mason Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Kauffman, Emily Jo, 34, 146 Priclon Avenue, Adairsville, arrested and sentenced.
Landress, Kansas Fuller, 23, 259 Lovebridge Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with drugs not in original container, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, willful obstruction of LEOs.
Pasley, Tammy Denise, 49, 980 Red Bud Road Apt. E1, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with cruelty to children.
Posey, Trey Devin, 19, 937 Morris Ferry Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Reynolds, Ethan Antwaan, 33, 6725 Warriner Way, Canal Winchester, OH, arrested and charged with maximum limits, obstruction or hindering LEOs.
Garrett, Michael Hunter, 24, 253 Blacks Bluff Road, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and held for other agency.
Friday, April 27
Dapo, Morgan Brittany, 27, 4615 Annstrace, Acworth, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Delay, Raymond Leon, 40, 250 Wilbank Road, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Griffin, Jonathan Eric, 36, 710 Campbell SE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery FVA.
Grigg, Kennard Lee, 23, 4100 Walnut Street, Opelika, AL, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Hobgood, Branden William Lee, 26, 4228 US Highway, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
McAfee, Jacob Austin, 26, 265 Newtown Road Apt. 3, Calhoun, arrested for drug court.
McTyre II, Luther Aaron, 40, 14A James Avenue SE, Cartersville, arrested and charged with battery FV, false imprisonment.
Thomas, John Randall, 57, 243 Oakland Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with sexual battery.
Thompson, Aurther Aundreay, 51, 144 Bailey Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Veler, Courtnie Dianne, 28, 290 Louise Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Cortes-Jimenez, Jose Luis, 54, 269 Newtown Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for brake lights, no insurance, no license.
Daiz, Lilia Morales, 39, 134 Curtis Circle SE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving without a valid license.
Saturday, April 28
Arwood, James Franklin, 42, 101 Woodland Circle Apt. 27, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Childers, Emily Jean, 31, homeless, Calhoun, arrested and charged with exploit/intimidate disabled adult, elder person and resident; obstruction, theft by taking.
Hawkins, Randall Lee, 27, 2750 Old Rome Dalton Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery/simple battery FV, terroristic threats and acts.
Hensley, Kesha, 34, 419 Lakstor Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery FVA, cruelty to children.
Mann, Kalel Amaron, 18, 200 Harlan Street Apt. 27, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with battery, obstruction of officers.
Mann, Kristie Arlene, 40, 200 Harlan Street Apt. 27, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with allowing drivers to operate in violation, obstruction of officers.
McDaniel, Rhett, 30, 50 Midway Church Road, Mooresburg, TN, arrested by GSP and charged with purchase/possession control, unlawful possession of firearm or weapons.
Nesbitt, Kevin Douglas, 42, 126 Adair Street #2, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated stalking.
Perez, Mario Estuardo, 39, 154 N. Dale Avenue Apt. 15, Calhoun, arrested and housed for CPD and charged with city probation.
Smith, Joshua Travis, 29, 963 Newtown Creek Loop, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Tippens, Tammy Marie, 50, 3532 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery FVA.
Wells, Darnell Thashea, 40, 212 Pine Street Apt. 1, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with DUI-drugs, marijuana possession less than one ounce, no drivers license, no proof of insurance, obstruction of officers, open container.
Emard William Joseph, 42, 78 Echota 2nd Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with no insurance, driving with no license.
Synowiecki, James Daniel, 33, 5411 Slockwes Avenue, Chicago, IL, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana.
Sunday, April 29
Alvarez, Mario Alberto, 21, 128 Craigtown Road NE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Bailey, James Birch, 37, 1386 Possum Hollow Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with simple battery FV.
Holden, Jarrod Lamar, 23, 114 Square Drive, Cartersville, arrested by CPD and charged with public drunkenness.
Hughes, Tony Lamar, 49, 570 Erwin Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine.
Kinsey, Tony Shane, 48, 1124 Riverbend Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, simple assault FV, terroristic threats and acts.
Manter, Chad Russell, 51, 1104 N Wall Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Pass, James Danyl, 36, 104 Meadow Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with battery.
Achord, Autumn Star, 25, 867 Henry Gallmon, Resaca, arrested by GSP and charged with marijuana possession less than one ounce, safety belts, texting while driving.
Delgado, Manuel, 35, 3143 SW 17th Street, Oklahoma, OK, arrested by FPD and housed for no license, speeding.
Longoria, Esmi Mercedes, 21, 509 Crawford Street, Dalton, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI,.
Martinez-Lopez, Antonio, 22, 704 Olivia Drive, Dalton, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, maximum limits.
Mukadam, Amaan Altaf, 18, 5611 Lancashire Lane, Cumming, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Reiger, Gina Marie, 52, 516 Forest Heights, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana less than one ounce.