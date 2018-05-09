The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, May 3
Brewer, Christopher Lee, 43, 1142 Newtown Loop, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with drugs to be kept in original container, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of crime.
Stafford, Jeffery Allan, 33, 604 Fagala Road, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with failure to appear, probation violation.
Daniel, Melvin Dewayne, 56, 3953 Standing Road, Tunnell Hill, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI.
Johnson Jr, Sylvester, 28, 4773 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with suspended license, failure to stop at stop sign, no insurance.
Friday, May 4
Dress, Peter John, 35, 355 Baker Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with child support.
Hobgood, Branden William Lee, 26, 1002 Russell Hill, Sugar Valley, arrested and sentenced.
Johnson, Rodney Eugene, 37, 107 Oak Hill Road, Calhoun, arrested for bench warrant, possession of methamphetamine.
Rich, David Kim, 54, 1143 Bracket Ridge Road, Chatsworth, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Wooden, Christopher Michael, 43, 1813 Newtown Street, Chattanooga, TN, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Almodova, Gloria Akira, 19, 200 Viking Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of alcohol under 21.
Barefield, Jodia Denise Tequana, 37, 1909 Hill Avenue, Middleton, OH, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits.
Berganza, Nathalia Leonor, 18, 200 Vikik Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license, tail lights.
Cowart, Jonathan Dewayne, 31, 3917 Hayesport Drive, Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed fo disorderly conduct.
Gordon, Tikara Quanell, 24, 900 B Newtown Road Apt. B Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.
McDaniels, Chinita Antonia, 36, 900 Newtown Road Apt. B, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.
McDaniels, Kiya Danielle, 20, 900 B Newtown Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.
McDaniels, Victoria Marie, 34, 900 B Newtown Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.
Wibel, Christina Faith, 17, 27 Holcomb Spur NW, Adairsville, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Williams, Courtnea Alexander, 29, 233 McConnell Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.
Saturday, May 5
Buice, Meghan Marie, 35, 525 Roberts Road, Athens, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Landress, Kansas Fuller, 23, 259 Lovebridge Road, Calhoun, arrested for bond surrender.
Macshane, Brandon Grey, 29, 188 Sherwood Lane, Fairmount, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI.
Martinez, Sergio, 29, 152 Holley Hills Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for battery FVA, kidnapping FVA.
Allen, Julie Marie, 29, 2061 Old Charlestown Road, Cleveland, TN, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Delgado, Brian Said, 18, 100 Denali, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass, underage drinking.
Jenkins, William Keith, 56, 456 Broad Street, Cleveland, TN, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI.
Sunday, May 6
Bradford, Christopher N, 32, 506 Hawthorne Street, Dalton, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident, following too closely.
Herron, Casey Adam, 29, 245 Wendy Hill Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Ryans, Donald Ray, 43, 124 S Wilger Avenue, Rockwood, TN, arrested and charged with affixing tint to windows or windshields, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Williams, Courtnea Alexander, 29, 233 McConnell Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance.
Key, Steven Cory, 25, 1250 Rome Road, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Mena, Federico Frayre-Lico, 37, 100 Hunt Drive Apt. B, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI, license required; surrender of prior licenses, maximum limits.