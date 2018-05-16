The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, May 10
Barger, Kim Rachel, 54, 100 Carter Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with exploit/intimidate disabled adult, elder person & resident, fraud-financial identity.
Barton, Demaurio Termayne, 39, 305 McConnell Road Ap. 43, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Ellis Jr, Mark James, 21, 353 Lovebridge Road, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Fowler, Christopher Brock, 20, 171 3 Oaks Drive, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Hamilton, Taylor Shantel, 19, 144 Bailey Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Harris, Sharon Denise, 54, 394 Holderness Street, Atlanta, arrested with driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane.
Jordon, Brandon Heath, 104 W May Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for crime, probation violation.
Padgett, William Avery, 32, 191 Cornell Way, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with expired tag, possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Simpson, David Bryan, 40, 190 Beatrice Court, Resaca, arrested and charged with battery FVA, obstruction or hindering LEOs.
Smith, Dustin Freeman, 30, 313 Brickyard Road, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Smith, Summer Breann, 20, 110 Northside Drive, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Thomason, Toney Jerell, 29, 2255 Cash Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery-FV, disorderly conduct, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Cucciarre, Jackie Joe, 22, TN, arrested by FPD and housed for no insurance, no tag, suspended license.
Pedraza, Serafin Cayetano, 39, 6192 Jospehine Road, Atlanta, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while unlicensed, speeding.
Stephens, Joseph Charles, 28, 374 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended.
Friday, May 11
Bennett, Tommy Joe, 42, 181 Maplewood Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, obstruction of a LEO, open container, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, tag lights, window tint.
Capistran, Fabian, 20, 201 Lurk Spur Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of alcohol by minor, possession of marijuana, probation warrant.
Conner, Natasha Nicole, 30, 104 Sunray Drive, Dalton, arrested by FPD and housed for DWSL. King, Jahyma Vasar, 29, 200 Line Street Apt. 420, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery
Monroe, James Charles, 48, Duffys Motel, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Moses, Dustin Anthony, 26, 421 Jolly Road #3, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Rice, James Douglas, 46, 189 Ogers D, Chatsworth, arrested by FPD and housed for suspended license.
Smith, Christopher Bailey, 18, 382 Clayton Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Soler, Joseph David, 45, 420 Old Apison Road, Cohutta, arrested by CPD and charged with failure to appear.
Studyvent, Demarcus Jesawn, 19, 679 Pine Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with theft by taking.
Wilson, Emily Denise, 38, 118 Honey Suckle Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with obstruction of hindering LEOs.
Witte, Chad Lee, 45, homeless, Calhoun, arrested and charged with forgery, fraud-financial identity, printing/executing/negotiating checks or drafts.
Baldwin, Peggy Sue, 45, 200 S Line Street Apt. 104, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for pedestrian under the influence.
Bowman, Dennis Ray, 53, 206 Hall Memorial Road NW, arrested and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Garner, Demar Stanton, 73, 190 Brookline Circle SE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery.
Garrett, Justin Thomas, 28, 32 Deer Park Drive, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with marijuana possession less than one ounce, tail lights.
Lamb, Tameca Renee, 32, 1692 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI.
Saturday, May 12
Morris, Erica Lynn, 23, 130 Prater Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with battery, criminal trespass.
Avila Medina, Mauricio, 26, 113 Lawson Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license.
Ayala, Salvador, 33, 120 Hunters Crossing, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits.
Brassil, James Robert, 55, 2221 Andy Drive, Marietta, arrested by CPD and housed for DWSL, expired tag.
Hardin-McQuay, Marion Raquan, 19, 77 Cotton Bend, Cartersville, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.
McMahan, Melissa Gail, 33, 185 Parker Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Sund, Billy Joe, 37, 199 Old Mill Road, Rydal, arrested and charged with maximum limits, reckless driving.
Wiggins III, Lester Lee, 22, 5535 J.F Harris Parkway NW, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license, window tint.
Sunday, May 13
Allen, Candice Lynn, 51, 21 Morton Circle, Kingston, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.
Defur, Laura Lynn, 39, 4718 Cranmore Cove, Dayton, TN, arrested by CPD and housed for drugs not in original container, open container, possession of controlled substance, seatbelt.
Foster, Rico Terrance, 42, 200 South Line Street Apt. 221, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with DUI, no insurance.
Godbehere, Michael Wayne, 42, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, false name and DOB, open container.
Gutierrez, Albert William, 30, 272 Lavista Drive SW, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, cruelty to children.
Higginbotham, Tramaine Mykel, 28, 110 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
Trejo, Erika, 41, 109 Hunters Crossing SE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery/simple battery FV.
Wallace, Whitney Ann, 30, 1362 Pocket Road, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Cabara, Damian, 42, 419 W Belmont Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for public intoxication.
Toboada-Diaz, Juliessa, 20, 1132 Hall Memorial Road, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for wrong class drivers license.
Wilbanks, Michael Andrew, 60, 2626 Old Rome Dalton Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to dim headlights, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.