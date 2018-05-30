The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, May 24
Burkes, Michael Andrew, 29, 4869 Wayland Circle, Acworth, arrested and housed for DUI less safe, driving with suspended license.
Fleetwood, Antwon Alexander, 34, 181 Woodland Circle, arrested by CPD and housed for giving false name, no license, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, tail light, s/d marijuana, credit card fraud.
Hair, Fred David, 49, 309 Downing Street, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Marshall, Megan Joanna, 34, 107 Riverview Drive, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana, probation violation.
Means, Katherine Ellen, 17, 946 Hightower Loop, Ranger, arrested and charged with battery/simple battery FV, cruelty to children.
Meyer, Christine Ruth, 25, 265 Newtown D, Calhoun, arrested and charged with child support purge.
Miller, Kami Danielle, 40, 1018 Scott Brown Road, Fairmount, arrested by FPD and housed for obstruction, suspended.
Penson, Tony Allen, 48, 158 Spruce Street, Trion, arrested by PRO and charged with parole violation.
Perry, Angela Nicole, 45, 420 Johnson Lake Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with simple battery FV.
Price, Kenneth David, 30, 217 Price Road NE, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Stanley, Penny Dianne, 46, 224 Lake Drive, Calhoun, arrested by PRO for bench warrant, bond surrender, probation violation.
Stone, June Rena, 48, 1553 Little Teras Valley, Rome, arrested and charged with harassing phone calls, stalking.
Juarez, Josefina Perez, 45, 18 Glenrise Ter. NW, Rome, arrested and charged with license required; surrender of prior licenses, spence pass law (move over law).
Mejia-Remirez, Edger Rufino, 28, 213 3rd Street, Cedartown, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license.
Ponce, Uriel Ortiz, 26, 10 Collins Street, Cartersville, arrested and charged with criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, cruelty to children, simple battery.
Whitney, Brittany Marie, 26, 288 Iris Hill Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for marijuana possession less than one ounce.
Friday, May 25
Davis, Rashawn Dewayne, 28, 2719 Grosvenor Drive, Cincinnati, OH, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Edmonds, Amanda Renee, 30, 110 Fieldcrest Drive SE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery/simple battery FV.
Floyd, Mitzi Deanna, 41, 4153 Roland Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, arrested and charged with drug court sanction.
Fowler Jr, Robert, 43, 1348 Reeves Station Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, terroristic threats and acts.
King, Kerrigan Ann, 22, 722 Riverside Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with drug court sanction.
Manis, Raymond Cody, 27, 113 Guyton Road, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with drug court sanction.
Nelson, Marcus Dean, 27, 309 Harkins Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Phipps, Christopher Ovette, 32, 950 Old Rome Dalton Road NW, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude LEO, passing on hill or curve, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, too fast for conditions.
Rogers, Eric Allen, 20, 580 Cass Pine Log Road, Rydal, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, no-passing zones.
Tate, Eric Christopher, 38, 1066 Hill City Road, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Evans, Stephanie Rene, 33, 200 Neal Street Apt. 27C, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for theft by shoplifting.
Garcia, Marlon Binicio, 22, 437 Flora Drive SW, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Gilbert Jr, Jimmy Richard, 25, 634 Beason Road, Calhoun, arrested and held for bartow county.
Pittman, Megan Elaine, 21, 168 Lance Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Saturday, May 26
Williams, Candice Deborah, 27, 154 Ridgecrest Drive #13, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Gallardo Saraoz, Edgar, 31, 401 Hazel Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Miles, Mason Nicholas, 20, 1565 Old Resaca Lafayette, Resaca, arrested and housed for distracted driving, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Stephens, Melissa Diane, 52, 321 Blalock Road SE, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, VGCSA.
Whitener, Randell Woody, 56, 6012 Fairmount Highway SE, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI.
Sunday, May 27
Cattanach, Michael Charles, 40, 126 Adair Street Apt. 2, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with unlawful conduct during 911 call.
Long, Malcolm Jamaal, 25, 122 North View Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, going inside guard line with weapon, liquid or drugs, improper passing.
Parker, Mitchell Keith, 38, 195 Keith Drive, Resaca, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop for stop sign, fleeing/attempting to elude police officer, marijuana possession less than one ounce, no insurance, no license tag, no tag light, obstruction/hindering of an officer.
Bautista-Bravo, Jairo Fidelino, 20, 201 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with no license, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Haver, Micah Daniel, 31, 1223 Old England Loop, Sanford, FL, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, marijuana possession less than one ounce, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Hucks, Russell Matthew, 37, 904 Union Grove Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving while suspended, no insurance, open container.
McGill, Donald Stanley, 62, 1206 Broadway Towers, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI.
Wright, Rebecca Ann, 36, Duffys Motel, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for expired tag, no insurance, driving on suspended license.