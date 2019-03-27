The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The Calhoun Times only runs on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Thursday, March 21
Amanda Suzanne Hudson, 25, of 103 Bryant Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with battery family violence and burglary to the first degree.
Friday, March 22
Rashawn Lamar Garrett, 34, of 3265 Brownwood Drive, arrested and charged with fugitive from justice.
Brandon Tyree Trimble, 36, of 118 A Elm St., Adairsville, arrested by CPD and charged with crossing guard lines with weapons/drugs/intoxicants, giving false name, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
Saturday, March 23
Jeffery David McClain, 42, of 1034 Foster Lusk Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated stalking.
Sunday, March 24
David Wayne Farmer, 29, of 1328 Self Lake Road, Fairmount, arrested by GSP and charged with probation violation and two counts of sex offender registry violation.
Jacob Aaron Peek, 19, of 330 Cedar Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with DUI, escape, failure to use signal, interference with government property, open container, possession of alcohol by person under 21 and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.