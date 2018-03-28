The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, March 22
Brewster, Omar Connel, 35, 1201 Martha Berry Boulevard, Rome, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, open container.
Floyd, Aubrey Courtland Sr, 41, 417 Ashley Park Boulevard, Rome, arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine.
Hodges, Charles Edward, 34, 199 Windy Hill Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Hutchinson, Zachary Michael, 28, 3171 Heritage Crossing, Buford, arrested and sentenced.
Montgomery, Jarrett Joseph, 18, 262 Scott Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for city probation.
Quinn, Darren Winfred, 52, 190 Park Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Silvers, Alex Shane, 29, 250 Hufstetler Road, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for city probation.
Friday, March 23
Bolden, Jennifer Marie, 38, 258 Forrest Avenue Apt. 227, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
Breeden Jr, William Johnny, 55, 24 Pine Bower Drive NW, Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for warrant served.
Causey, Carol Lynn, 47, 207 Hensley Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Espinal-Irias, Dennis Nahun, 35, 151 Rio Vista Drive, Madison, TN, arrested and housed for RPD for driving while unlicensed, improper turn.
Greene, Toby Lamar, 25, 170 Echols Way, Acworth, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Gwin, Johnathan Taylor, 26, 448 Artesian Well Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects.
Hobgood, Branden William Lee, 26, 4228 US 41 Highway, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Lawrence, Nicoyia Jawan, 33, 200 Neal Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed.
Ralston, Kayla Rae, 27, 198 Mason Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Sochon-Ixcayao, Matias, 33, 3028 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, arrested and charged with affixing tint to windows or windshields, driving on roadways for traffic, DUI, giving false name or address to LEO, license required; surrender of prior licenses.
Cuevas-Salazar Ballardo, 35, 730 Franklin Gateway, Marietta, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, license required; surrender of prior licenses.
Penny, Solomon Jamar, 30, 138 Columbus Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure maintain lane, possession less than one ounce.
Quetzal-Gomez, Mario Eduardo, 19, 3028 Chambee Tucker Road, Atlanta, arrested and charged with permitting unlicensed person to drive, possession of alcohol under age of 21.
Sells, Courtnee Paige, 22, 217 Stendal Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for disorderly conduct.
Turner, Angel Jacalyn, 37, 258 Forrest Avenue Apt. 227, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
Saturday, March 24
Campell, Elisha S, 37, 487 Barnsley Gardens Road, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated stalking.
Coggins, Wanda L, 67, 77 Donbie Drive, Dallas, arrested by GSP and held for other agency.
Gaddis, Christina Michelle, 40, 109 Middle Road, Ranger, arrested and housed for driving while unlicensed, windshield violation.
Pennel, Buck Westly, 29, 309 Tennesee Street, Fairmount, arrested by FPD and housed for driving with suspended license, obstruction or hindering LEOs.
Wilburn Jr, Christopher Steven, 24, 3136 51st Place, Gainesville, FL, arrested and charged with obstruction or hindering LEOs.
Barton, Jessica Marie, 31, 152 Forrest Heights Apt. 43, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Constante, Jazmine Rebecca, 22, 10 Triangle Lane, Adairsville, arrested and charged with DUI.
Easley, Trevor Lee, 17, 103 Oak Hill Place, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Ghorley, Corey Alan, 19, 101 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for reckless driving.
Griffin, Jonathan Robert Joseph, 37, 200 S Line Street Apt. 127, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Kinsey, Robert Zachary, 27, 1072 Miracle Drive, Rocky Face, arrested by DNR and charged with fishing without permission.
Rodriguez, Sheila Denise, 55, 497 Barnsley Gardens Road N, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for VGCSA less than one ounce.
White, April Ray, 30, 108 Nathan Circle NW Apt. 3, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving while license is suspended, stop sign city release card.
Sunday, March 25
Bradley, Terence Lee, 51, 105 Woodridge Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
Brooks, Richard Allen, 39, homeless, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Davis, Aubry Allen, 58, old 411, Oakman, arrested by FPD and charged with bench warrant.
Kemp, Kaibram Berion, 20, 475 Newtown Loop Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated stalking, enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Perez-Mazariegos, Boris Claveri, 31, 126 Adair Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with cruelty to children, pedestrian under the influence, simple battery FVA.
Turner, Amanda Lee, 31, 601 Harlin Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for battery.
Cadena, Lupita Marie, 27, 275 Williams Road, Dalton, arrested and held for other agency.
Espinoza III, Benjamin Valdez, 24, 488 Lennox Way, Rocky Face, arrested and charged with DUI, maximum limits.
Godoy, Jose Manuel, 40, 131 Victor Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for brake lights, driving without a license, no insurance.
McBurnett, George Shane, 43, 827 Blalock Road SE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass FVA, simple assault FV.
McClure, Jorian Javen, 19, 342 Jolly Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.
Robinson, Travis Sentell, 38, 112 Riverbend Drive Apt. 15, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked.