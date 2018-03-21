The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, March 15
Bell, Kimberly Dawn, 27, 164 Ridgecrest Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with obstruction or hindering LEOs.
Chumley, Bethany Michelle, 29, 187 Scott Lake Road, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with burglary.
Elmore, Mary Louise, 49, 302 Brickyard Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Evans, Jonathan Damier, 32, 828 Curby Road, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with drug-related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Hyde, James Matthew, 38, 142 Walker Street, Resaca, arrested and charged with child support.
Long, Roy Wayne, 41, 135 Long Road, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Marsh, Jennifer Lynn, 37, homeless, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
Miller, Tammy Lynn, 43, 12166 Alabama Highway 117, Stevenson, AL, arrested and charged with simple battery.
Schall, Daniel Allen, 29, 420 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with giving false name/DOB to law enforcement, possession of schedule IV substance, probation violation.
Sherwood, Kenneth Richard, 30, 24 Cade Road NW, Adairsville, arrested and charged with marijuana possession less than one ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent.
Smith, Joshua Grant, 27, 3886 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with arson.
Veler, Courtnie Dianne, 28, 290 Lousie Lane, arrested and charged with brake lights and turn signals, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI-drugs.
Pass, Michael Walton, 72, 111 Derby Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, following too closely.
Servin, Giovanni, 20, 720 Barksdale Drive, Chatsworth, arrested by GSP and charged with reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Stevens, Russell Claude, 29, 164 Ridge Crest Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, maximum limits, no proof of insurance.
Friday, March 16
Davis, Kenneth Brian, 53, 8354 Red Bud Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce, simple battery FVA.
Fowler, Stormy Sunday, 27, 207 Surbina Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Johnson, Leroy Dewayne, 41, 107 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI, open container, tires, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway.
Johnson, Takiro Lashaun, 35, 2207 Elmendorf Street, Chattanooga, TN, arrested by GSP and charged with license required; surrender of prior licenses, maximum limits.
McAfee, Jacob Austin, 26, 265 Newtown Road Apt. 3, Calhoun, arrested for drug court.
Meatyard, Carla Delaine, 45, 4451 Roland Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked,.
Merritt, David Brandon, 34, 4629 Everrit Springs Road, Armurchee, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Raines, Robert Brian, 47, 77 Oak Leaf Drive, Cartersville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Richards, Matthew Lenn, 30, 772 Heritage Way, Ellijay, arrested and charged with arson.
Sexton, Jonathan Hayes, 40, 24 Meadowview Road, Cartersville, arrested by CPD and housed for simple battery.
Smith, Monyea Ktari, 47, 110 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for pending charges.
Thacker, Lorie Agnes Jane, 30, 238 Maple Drive, Cedartown, arrested by CPD and housed for armed robbery.
Whitfield, David Paul, 32, 161 Simpson Circle NE, Cartersville, arrested by CPD and charged with battery FVA.
Devlin, John Edward Joseph, 27, 120 Charmin Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with concealing identity of vehicle, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Mullins, Jonathan Daniel, 25, 87 Pritch Lane, Canton, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
Reese, Antonio Cornelius, 28, 4027 N 23 Street, Milwaukee, WI, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits.
Saturday, March 17
Akers, Charity Shantel, 31, 216 Cynthia Court, Dallas, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault.
Defoor, Max Kelly, 51, 201 Jones Road Apt. 16, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated stalking.
Harvill, Carliea Ruth, 26, 7391 Circle Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Hollander, Cole Michael, 25, 208 Farmington Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Locklear, James Allen, 33, 702 Court Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving while suspended, open container, VGCSA less than one ounce.
Smith, Robert Douglas, 52, 429 Trimble Hollow Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with battery/simple battery FV.
Stinnett, James Earl, 35, 30 NW 25th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL, arrested and charged with drugs to be kept in original container, manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute, maximum limits, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, transactions in drug-related objects; forfeitures and penalty.
Bautista-Bravo, Jairo Fidelino, 20, 201 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license, speeding.
Calvo, Marvini Juventinio-Nolasco, 19, 120 Richards Street 04, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for speeding, suspended license, suspended tag.
Jiminez-Rodriguez, Luis Alberto, 37, 200 Cove Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving while unlicensed, driving without insurance.
McEntyre, Gary Clyde, 59, 214 Woodland Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, following too closely, operation of vehicle without current plate.
Reynoso-Domingo, Dricelda Esperanza, 23, 105 Florence Avenue Apt. B, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license, speeding.
Sunday, March 18
Hunter, Jessica Nichole, 32, 80 Old Field Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
McNamara, Misty Jo, 31, 401 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of crime, theft by shoplifting.
Mills, Cameron Tyler, 20, 7222 Red Bud Road, Ranger, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation, housed for possession of alcohol underage.
Morgan, Kevin Arthur, 23, 326 21 Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of crime, theft by shoplifting.
Payne, Tina Michelle, 47, 4212 Calhoun Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no tag, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute.
Weaver, Pamela Christene, 43, 115 Creekside Drive Apt. 3, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of crime, theft by shoplifting.
Avent, Eric Donnell, 24, 111 Colon Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Lightning, Thabit Hamman, 37, 449 Knight Road, arrested by FPD and housed for suspended licenses.
Lynch, Joshua Orlando, 22, 1411 Summit Place Drive, Atlanta, arrested by FPD and housed for possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Weathers, Tucker Emory, 26, 614 Pisgah Way, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, open container.