The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Feb. 28
Brandon Max Adcock, 37, of 544 Beason Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jason Lee Angel, 36, of 1954 Rampley Trail, Canton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Heather Nicole Brock, 36, of 131 Dodd Blvd., Apt. H1, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Clinton Lee Dobbs, 39, of 620 Cook Road Northwest, Resaca, arrested and charged with driving vehicle when registration suspended/revoked, no insurance, simple battery family violence and theft by taking.
Virjanda Marene Husser, 43, of 206 Peerless Way, Dalton, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.
Melissa Anne Manuel, 52, of 205 Hufstetler Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with bond surrender and bench warrant.
Matthew Lamar Patterson, 26, of 510 Ryo Mountain Loop, Fairmount, arrested and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Derik Lee Ray, 25, of 308 B. Daisy St., Resaca, arrested and charged with child molestation and sexual battery against child under 16.
Chanti Annette Stansell, 38, of 620 Cook Road Northwest, Resaca, arrested and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery.
Donnie Lee Williams, 36, of 271 Cherokee Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with child support purge amount $2050.00.
Justin Chase Williams, 21, of 255 Lane St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with failure to maintain lane, failure to yield right of way while turning left, hit and run, leaving scene of accident, obstruction/hindering of officer and parole violation.
Cole Matthew Ashby, 21, of 5 Stewart Drive, Holly Hill, Florida, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and hands free violation.
Joshua Brandon Christian, 26, of 178 Old Dalton Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for headlights violation and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Walter Lee Clayton III, 40, of 6028 Graston Avenue, East Ridge, Tennessee, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and maximum limits 91 mph in 70 mph zone.
Michael Shane Jones, 38, of 352 Erwin Hill Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with bench warrant.
Debra Annette Milam, 32, of 40 Cass Station Drive Northwest, Cartersville, arrested by FPD and housed for probation violation.
Friday, Mar. 1
John, Franklin Boswell, 43, of 227 New Town Church Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes.
Zachary Tanner Davis, 26, of 538 Eighth St. Northwest, Cleveland, Tennessee, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jesse Jacob Dean, 36, of 155 Travis Parson Road, Chatsworth, arrested by FPD and housed for cancelled tag, no insurance and no license.
Jessica Louise Hinote, 18, of 55A W. Rocky St. Northeast, White, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, no seat belt, reckless driving, running red light, serious injury by vehicle and too fast for conditions.
Joseph Scott Janson, 47, of 4252 Chastain Pointe Northwest, Kennesaw, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jeffery Tyler Leatherwood, 30, of 1273 Villa Drive, Ellijay, arrested by FPD and charged with license required and use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle.
Mark Minton Maples, 33, of 420 Richardson Road, Apt. 31, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for concealing identity of vehicle, driving on suspended license, no insurance and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property.
Lindsey Morgan Perry, 25, of 440 Johnson Lake Road, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to yield and hit and run.
Isaiah Jerome Stafford, 21, of 106 Nathan Circle, Apt. 4, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for drug-related objects, possession of cocaine and less than an ounce of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Harold Joseph Traynor, 43, of 304 Red Bird Way, Woodstock, arrested and charged with deposit account fraud/bad checks ($1500 or more) and theft of services.
Carrie Weeks Ventura-Corado, 28, of 106 Nathan Circle, Apt. 1, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for drug-related objects, no insurance, suspended license, suspended tag and tinted tail lights.
Felicia Amy Warren, 41, of 86 Goldsmith Lane, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Saturday, Mar. 2
Juan Jose Chanchavac, 24, of 153 Holly Hills Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery.
Jacqulyn Deanna Hall, 37, of 353 Pine Crest Drive, Resaca, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Latoya Danielle Hicks, 26, of 4491 Keith Valley Road, Cohutta, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Harvey Eugene Horne IV, 19, of 312 Baxter Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.
Timothy Dow Johnson Jr., 33, of 356 Charmin Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with bench warrant, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation and two counts of selling methamphetamine.
Tammy Lynn Montgomery, 49, of 200 S. Line St., Apt. 616, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of meth, stop sign and tag light.
Guiermo Lopez Perez, 34, of 1205 Winters Creek Drive, Atlanta, arrested and charged with no license and stop signs.
Amber Hatcher Riley, 40, 1304 US. 41 South, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer and theft by shoplifting.
Sidney Lamar Sims, 49, of 980 Red Bud Road, Apt. J3, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for obstruction and possession of controlled substance.
Brea Ananoel Stevens, 18, of 266 Webberdale Drive, Plainville, arrested and charged with drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.
Jeremy Scott West, 48, of 1114 Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, arrested by DNR and charged with battery.
Jerimiah Nelson Woods, 21, of 908 Belle Vista Ave., Chattanooga, arrested and charged with fugitive from justice of another state.
Glenn Leslie Gallman, 73, of 243 Hillhouse Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and stop/yield signs.
Leonard Demond Nalls, 28, of 22 Dewey Drive, Adairsville, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, three counts of safety violation for children under eight years of age and speeding in excess of maximum limits 67 mph in 45 mph zone.
Anthony Vincent Neal, 26, of 107 Hunt Drive, Apt. 33, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, suspended license, turn signal and wrong side of the road.
Sunday, Mar. 3
Donna Lynn Graves, 49, of 6750 Fairmount Highway Southeast, Calhoun, arrested and charged with cruelty to children.
Michael Chadwick Lau, 39, of 1116 Willowdale Road, Dalton, arrested and sentenced.
Tyler Patrick Riley, 26, of 568 Pickens Loop Road, Seymour, Tennessee, arrested by GSP and charged with acquiring license place, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI, driving while license suspended/revoked and theft by receiving stolen property.
Christopher Gale Underwood, 46, listed as homeless, arrested by CPD and housed for giving false name, PUI and panhandling.
Cameron Adam Wesson, 20, of 202 Single Tree Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Tiffany Michelle Edmondson, 31, of 100 Cypress St., Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and maximum limits 45 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Joshua Brent Self, 43, of 340 Big Oak Tree Road, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI and one headlight.