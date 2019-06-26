The following information concerning recent felony arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The Calhoun Times only runs on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Sunday, June 23
Kenneth David Holbrook, 43, of Old Dalton Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children (third degree) and simple battery.
Melinda Diane Webb, 55, of 114 N. Dale Ave., Apt. 17, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass and theft by taking.
Saturday, June 22
Trina Dawn Blanchard, 45, of 137 Rolling Acres Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with sale of methamphetamine.
Peggy Melinda Cochran, 39, of 702 W. Line St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with going inside guard line with weapon, liquid or drugs, loitering/prowling and trafficking methamphetamine.
William Joseph Davis, 34, of 2876 McDaniel Station Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with criminal damage to property.
Denise Joann Talley, 44, of 3766 Sugar Valley Road, Calhoun, arrested for possession of marijuana and suspended license.
Timothy John Myers, 46, of 4382 Creek Trail Southeast, Acworth, arrested and charged with deposit account fraud.
Friday, June 21
Charles Stanley Vagel, 58, of 120 Barrett Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of drug-related objects, less than an ounce of marijuana and methamphetamine.
Amanda Shea Davis, 39, of 50 Collins Road, Cedartown, arrested and charged with possession of drug-related objects, less than an ounce of marijuana and methamphetamine.
Darren Lamar Gilbert, 53, of 775 Hyde Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with possession of drug-related objects, less than an ounce of marijuana and methamphetamine.
Michael Joe Kimsey, 37, of 178 Meadow Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of drug-related objects, less than an ounce of marijuana and methamphetamine.
Sergio Martinez, 36, of 1424 Sugar Valley Road, Apt. 9, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with terroristic threats and bond surrender.
Jennifer Leigh Sisson, 35, of 120 Barrett Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of drug-related objects, less than an ounce of marijuana, methamphetamine and bond surrender.