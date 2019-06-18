The following information concerning recent felony arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The Calhoun Times only runs on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Sunday, June 16
James Edward Nabors, 25, of 1433 Gragg St., Columbia, South Carolina, arrested and charged with criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts.
Clevin Antonio Orozco, 38, of 112 Riverview Drive, Apt. 25, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for cruelty to children (second degree), disorderly conduct, possession of firearm by illegal alien and reckless conduct.
Saturday, June 15
Nathan Owen McBee, 42, of 178 Lavista Drive Southwest, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Andy Lee Miller, 57, of 628 Craigtown Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, June 14
Christian G. Aubrey, 19, of 510 Kensington Ave., Flint, Michigan, arrested by CPD and housed for financial transaction card fraud.
Robert L. Battles, 21, of 3529 Lippincott, Flint, Michigan, arrested by CPD and housed for financial transaction card fraud.
Rodney Lamar Curtis, 42, of 1148 Hall Station Road, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of drug-related objects, two counts of possession of firearm/knife during commission of crime, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Michelle Marie Hensley, 51, of 787 T. Johnson Road, Ranger, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of methamphetamine.
Lester Oswaldo Lopez, 21, of 235 Columbus Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Crystal Sue Parton, 34, of 122 Peters St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with improper turn, no drivers license and possession of methamphetamine.
Devonte Cortez Richmond, 26, of 1917 Brantley Walk Lane, Atlanta, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Tresean Shamar Smith, 20, of 12144 Brookway Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, failure to maintain lane and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Darquavius J. Tabron, 20, of 3533 Cliff Drive, Flint, Michigan, arrested by CPD and housed for financial transaction card fraud.
Keondre L. Toins, 20, of 2614 Prospect St., Flint, Michigan, arrested by CPD and housed for financial transaction card fraud.
David Thomas Sloane, 27, of 522 W. Nance Springs Road, Dalton, arrested and charged with burglary (second degree).
Thursday, June 13
Luis Antonio Corzo, 18, of 130 Woodberry Court, Calhoun, arrested and charged with burglary (first degree).
Arnold Joseph Fricks, 30, of 106 Ridgecrest Drive, Apt. 2, Calhoun, arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation.
Larry Don Shinall, 59, of 128 York Drive, Plainville, arrested by CPD and housed for false name and date of birth and possession of methamphetamine.
Nathanael Howard Strickland, 31, of 8 Grafton St., Apt. 210, Worcester, Massachusetts, arrested and charged with stalking.