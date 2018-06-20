The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, June 14
Blanchard, Anthony Wayne, 44, 137 Rolling Acres 4th Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Combs, Tonia Ann, 37, 92 Shawn Lake Road, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Helton, Paul Quinton, 54, 233 Covey Rise Drive, Calhoun, arrested and housed for RPD and charged with probation violation.
Hughes, Anthoney Dale Jr, 29, 173 Chance Drive, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Johnson, Christopher Lee, 38, 150 Green Loop, Adairsville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Montgomery, Valdez Marshall, 57, 118 Stone Loop, Calhoun, arrested and bond revoked.
Nadolski, Austin Lee, 26, 200 S. Line Street #415, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated battery FVA, bond surrender, cruelty to children.
Petty, Donna Darlene, 42, 1783 Evergreen Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with obstruction of officers.
Schuler, Paul Coleman, 56, 147 Cherokee Drive Apt. #2, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with battery FVA.
Howey, Robert Lee, 24, 218 Forest Avenue, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, open container, speeding.
Jackson, Erica Latoria, 30, 625 MLK Apt. 12, Calhoun, arrested for bench warrant.
Friday, June 15
Breen, April Elaine, 45, 107 Fourth Street, Cartersville, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery.
Brown, Telenia Lashae, 23, 63 York Drive, Plainville, arrested and charged with drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine.
Bryant, Troy Cullen, 26, 283 Landon Ct., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal use of an article with an altered identification, no insurance, no license, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Feagin, Jacob Aron, 22, 2094 Pleasant Hill, Ranger, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Goforth, Russell Blake, 28, 216 Windy Hill Drive, Fairmount, arrested by CPD and charged with terroristic threats.
Green, Terry James, 53, 145 Devonwood Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated stalking.
Harris, Brianna Lashawn, 25, 512 Whitney Chase, Stone Mountain, arrested by MCCD and charged with marijuana possession less than one ounce.
Hendricks, Joshua Michael, 38, 2480 County Road 6540, West Plains, MO, arrested and charged with crossing guard lines with weapons/drugs/intoxicants, giving false name to LEO, marijuana possession less than one ounce, possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Jackson, John Felton, 75, 150 Lavista Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with child molestation FVA, cruelty to children, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sexual battery.
Jones, Joyce Elaine, 47, 461 Beason Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with driving on central turn lane, drugs in original container, DUI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects.
Shuler, Justin Lee, 34, 212 Highpoint Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with drugs not in original container, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, probation violation, willful obstruction of LEOs.
Sullivan, Tyana Dakai, 22, 6 E. 19th Street, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Calzadilla, David Enrique, 20, 121 ½ Adair Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license, open container.
Greene, Hollie Christina, 40, 342 Caprice Road, Dalton, arrested and held for other agency.
Richie, Adrian Lee, 29, 4503 Hazelwood Avenue, Louisville, KY, arrested by GSP and charged with permitting unlicensed person to drive, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Tyler, Haley Sloane, 29, 453 Switch Connector Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with giving convicts items without consent.
Whitfield, Tammy Melinda, 46, 920 B Newtown Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, speeding, suspended license.
Williams Jr, Johnny, 28, 11305 Bold Forbes Boulevard, Louisville, KY, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, following too closely, improper lane change, maximum limits, no proof of insurance, no-passing zones, obedience to traffic-control devices required; presumptions, reckless driving, safety belts, when overtaking and passing on the right permitted.
Saturday, June 16
Byars Jr, Thomas Charles, 34, 604 Peters Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with cruelty to animals, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, simple assault.
Holaway, Cecilia Denise, 38, 57 Ramblewood Drive, Silver Creek, arrested by GSP and charged with giving false name or address to LEO.
Hunt, Lee Jr, 48, 220 Cook Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with battery, cruelty to children.
Martin, Stephanie Dawn, 44, 160 John White Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Nix, Daniel Edward, 43, 509 Hazel Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Paradez Jr, Noe, 18, 486 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with failure to maintain lane, reckless driving.
Salaises, Jose Angel, 17, 202 Wilson Street, Calhoun, CPD and charged with failure to maintain lane, leaving scene of accident, reckless driving, striking fixed object.
Clemons, Tanisha Mae, 25, 420 Cross Creek Road Apt. A, Knoxville, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce, maximum limits, open container.
Peek, Jacob Aaron, 19, 118 Waterford Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with driving without a license, failure to maintain lane, no tag light, obstruction or hindering LEOs.
Sunday, June 17
Frazier, William Neil, 39, 411 Jolly Road Apt. 4, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with battery.
Hall, Billy Eugene, 54, 98 Edmond Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault.
Hearn, Amanda Nicole, 33, 727 E. 11th Street, Chattanooga, TN, arrested by CPD and charged with drug-related objects, possession of a controlled substance.
Hearn, Robert Kent, 26, 22 York Street, Clinton, TN, arrested by CPD and charged with drug-related objects, possession of a controlled substance.
Medlin, Adam Jason, 42, 486 Greeson Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with simple battery FV.
Allen, Dennis Carroll, 56, 210 Rolling Acres 4th Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for pedestrian under the influence.
McAuliff, Brad William, 37, 601 Harlan Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for disorderly conduct.
Morales, Ramonita Morales, 45, 94 Hunts Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, impeding traffic flow.