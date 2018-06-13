The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, June 7
Bagwell, David Logan, 25, 188 Fairview Road, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Hogg, Robert Charles, 43, 477 Old Rome Dalton Road, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with probation violation.
Holcomb, Cheryl Denise, 44, 412 Michael Boulevard, Cedartown, arrested for bench warrant.
Lagos-Galinda, Maria Ines, 59, 1325 Benton Pike, Cleveland, TN, arrested and housed for expired registration, driving while unlicensed, failure to maintain lane.
Smith, Kelly Ann, 33, 9 Hammond Drive, Plainville, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Walraven, Weston Lee, 28, 511 Peter Street #602, Calhoun, arrested for bench warrant.
Win, Thein, 8200 Spinner Lane, Smryna, TN, arrested and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, no proof of insurance, reckless driving, too fast for conditions.
Ambrocio-Laines, Felipa Dejesus, 55, 514 Burnett Ferry Road, Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for driving on wrong side of the road, no insurance, no license.
Lankford, Jessica Cook, 32, 100 Parkway Drive SW, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass, improper transfer of tag, shoplifting.
Pike, Gregory Scott, 48, 151 N Dale Avenue Apt. 10, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass, shoplifting.
Starr, Timothy Lee, 47, PO Box 321, Fairmount, arrested and charged with battery FV, obstructing or hindering person making emergency phone call, simple battery FV, willful obstruction of LEOs.
Friday, June 8
Etheridge, Robert Brent, 29, 129 Bailey Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Kendall, Allen James, 30, 101 Myrtle Street, North Vernon, IN, arrested and charged with failure to yield while turning left, possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, reckless driving, traffic in morphine, opium or heroin, possession of ecstasy.
Lusk, Zachary Beau, 38, 7 Hammond Drive, Plainville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Narozny, Carrie Denise, 38, 719 ½ Lafayette Avenue, Columbus, IN, arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, traffic in morphine, opium or heroin.
Harris, Tommie Joe, 53, 743 MLK Jr Drive, Cartersville, arrested and charged with battery/simple battery FV.
Summerise, Jackie Laverne, 37, 1446 Highway 41 N #208, Calhoun, arrested and charged with public drunkenness.
Saturday, June 9
Eggergling, Gustav William, 55, 707 Riverbend Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with reckless conduct causing harm to or endanger the safety, terroristic threats and acts.
Garrison, Robert Jerome, 28, 3099 Buchanan Road, Cleveland, TN, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
Wiggins III, Lester Lee, 22, 5535 JF Harris Parkway NW, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated stalking, simple battery.
Monroe, James Charles, 48, 211 Forest Avenue, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for public drunkenness.
Nadolski, Austin Lee, 26, 200 S. Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Smith, Jason Hall, 42, 1162 Henry Gallman Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for brake lights required, DUI, improper turn, no insurance, open container, suspended license, violation of limited permit.
Talley, Aaron Richard, 20, 101 Rutledge Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for disorderly conduct.
Sunday, June 10
Allen, Dennis Carroll, 56, 210 Rolling Acres 4th Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.
Biddick, Jasmine Bhea, 29, 1424 Sugar Valley Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of crime, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Bradford, Mickey Ray, 49, 2708 US Highway 41 SE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Rogers, Darick Jamal, 26, 144 Nance Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with fugitive from justice, theft by receiving stolen property.
Mazariego-Perez, Mynor Daniel, 33, 128 Adair Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to maintain lane, no license.
Neitermayer, Travis, 29, 107 Landing, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, tag light required.
Passley II, Mark, 34, 1716 Morris Ferry, Plainville, arrested and housed for bench warrant.